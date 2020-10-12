Late goal lifts North Carolina field hockey team over Virginia

A fourth-quarter goal from Meredith Sholder put North Carolina ahead for good, and the Tar Heels held on for a 2-1 victory over Virginia on Monday in Chapel Hill.

The game was considered a nonconference matchup, meaning the loss will not count against UVa (3-3, 2-1 ACC) in the conference standings.

North Carolina (4-1, 2-1 ACC) scored on its very first shot of the game, taking a 1-0 lead 3:52 into the contest. Virginia goalkeeper Lauren Hausheer was peppered with shots by the Tar Heels, but made six saves in the period to keep the Cavaliers in contention.

UNC’s Erin Matson was awarded a penalty stroke with 46 seconds left in the half, but missed it wide right, sending the two teams into the break with the 1-0 margin intact.

Virginia midfielder Anneloes Knol scored an equalizer with two minutes remaining in the third quarter, dribbling around defenders and firing off a hard shot from the top of the circle that rifled past the Tar Heel keeper to knot the game at 1-1. It was Knol's first goal of the season.