Late 3-pointer from East Carolina sends Virginia to second-straight loss

In the Virginia women’s basketball team’s season-opening loss to Central Florida on Wednesday, the Cavaliers jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half only to fade late in a 60-34 loss.
UVa had the opposite problem in Sunday’s home opener against East Carolina at John Paul Jones Arena.
Plagued by turnovers and poor shooting, the Wahoos fell into a deep hole early, but rallied late to make things interesting in the second half. Virginia tied the game at 51 with 16 seconds remaining, only to see the Pirates hit a 3-pointer in the waning seconds to pick up at 54-51 win.
UVa (0-2) struggled mightily in the first quarter, committing numerous turnovers while scoring just two points in the opening stanza. The Cavaliers failed to a score during the first nine minutes of the game as East Carolina built a 16-0 lead.
Deja Bristol ended UVa’s lengthy scoring drought with a layup with 59 seconds left in the first quarter, leaving the Wahoos trailing 19-2 after the first 10 minutes of action. Virginia was 1-of-11 from the field (9.1 percent) in the first quarter.
The Pirates, who are coached by former Virginia assistant Kim McNeill, pulled away even further in the second quarter, extending the lead to 22-2. Virginia finally got things going midway through the second quarter, going on a 9-2 run to cut the lead to 27-13. The Cavaliers trailed 32-15 at the half.
“We were able to come back, or just kind of settle ourselves in the second quarter, but that first quarter was brutal for us,” said Virginia coach Tina Thompson, whose team finished with 25 turnovers. “I would probably say the best word is that we panicked a little bit, just with their pressure and just kind of got out of the personality of who we are, and they speed us up a lot, so we turned the ball over a lot in the first quarter. We just didn’t get an opportunity to execute.”
UVa chipped away at the East Carolina lead in the third quarter, using a 10-0 run to pull within five, 37-32, with 2:52 remaining in the period. Back-to-back buckets from Carole Miller and Amandine Toi brought the Cavaliers to within two, 44-42, with 6:50 remaining in the game. Virginia tied the game with 16 seconds remaining following a pair of made free throws from freshman guard Kaydan Lawson.
The tied game would be short-lived.
East Carolina’s Justice Gee hit a 3-pointer with 6.6 seconds remaining to give the Pirates the lead again. The Cavaliers had a chance to answer, but a contested UVa 3-point attempt in the final seconds was off the mark, sending the Wahoos to their second straight loss to open the season.
Sophomore forward Meg Jefferson led Virginia in scoring for the second-straight game, finishing with 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting and a team-high eight rebounds.
“I’m sort of just going out there and trying to do my part for the team,” Jefferson said. “I’m sort of focusing on rebounds, even though today, I felt I sort of let the team down some in that aspect. And I think scoring just comes second to that. If it’s there, it’s there, but my main motivation is to help the team out and not so much as to get those points.”
Despite the setback, Jefferson drew some positives from the Cavaliers’ ability to get back in the game in the second half.
“I think we need to have confidence in ourselves,” Jefferson said. “At the start of the game, I think that’s what we lacked because of the pressure and we sort of rushed. I think after the locker room chat, we sort of realized we’re better than this, we’re a lot better than this, and that’s what we showed in that second half.”
Toi added 12 points, while Miller tallied eight points, seven rebounds, four steals and four assists in the loss. Former Covenant star Emily Maupin made her UVa debut on Sunday, checking in with 8:16 remaining in the first half. Maupin, who is the fifth player to make their Virginia debut in the first two games, finished with five points, six rebounds.
Taniyah Thompson led East Carolina with 19 points, while Tiara Chambers finished with a double-double (11 points and 13 rebounds).
Virginia returns to action on Thursday, when it hosts James Madison at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena.
