Late 3-pointer from East Carolina sends Virginia to second-straight loss

“I’m sort of just going out there and trying to do my part for the team,” Jefferson said. “I’m sort of focusing on rebounds, even though today, I felt I sort of let the team down some in that aspect. And I think scoring just comes second to that. If it’s there, it’s there, but my main motivation is to help the team out and not so much as to get those points.”

Despite the setback, Jefferson drew some positives from the Cavaliers’ ability to get back in the game in the second half.

“I think we need to have confidence in ourselves,” Jefferson said. “At the start of the game, I think that’s what we lacked because of the pressure and we sort of rushed. I think after the locker room chat, we sort of realized we’re better than this, we’re a lot better than this, and that’s what we showed in that second half.”

Toi added 12 points, while Miller tallied eight points, seven rebounds, four steals and four assists in the loss. Former Covenant star Emily Maupin made her UVa debut on Sunday, checking in with 8:16 remaining in the first half. Maupin, who is the fifth player to make their Virginia debut in the first two games, finished with five points, six rebounds.

Taniyah Thompson led East Carolina with 19 points, while Tiara Chambers finished with a double-double (11 points and 13 rebounds).

Virginia returns to action on Thursday, when it hosts James Madison at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena.