Part of his transformation into Virginia’s trusted, standout signal-caller and one of the top quarterbacks in the Atlantic Coast Conference and nationally, has origins at a setback.

“I just learned what it takes to win games,” Cavaliers fourth-year junior quarterback Brennan Armstrong said while reflecting on the last time he and his teammates battled their rival Virginia Tech for the Commonwealth Cup.

Armstrong threw for two touchdowns in last December’s encounter, but was also intercepted twice and sacked four times in the Hokies’ 33-15 win.

“Honestly, learning how to play with drop eight [coverage] is a big thing that I took away from that game,” he said. “So, I’m ready for whatever they throw at us and pretty much I think the offense is ready. I’m pretty excited to play these guys. Last year was kind of bad for us against them, so I want to go out with a convincing win against them this year.”

On Saturday, UVa (6-5, 4-3 ACC) and Virginia Tech (5-6, 3-4 ACC) meet for the 103rd time in its histories for a 3:45 p.m. kickoff at Scott Stadium. The Hokies are aiming for their second consecutive victory over the Cavaliers, who seek their second win in the series in the last three years after snapping Virginia Tech’s 15-game winning streak in the rivalry two seasons ago.

“When I see the Cup sitting right there,” Hokies wide receiver Tré Turner said, “it’s hard to think about losing it again. I’m looking at it like, ‘I can’t go back to 2019 and that feeling that I had, I cannot let that happen again.’”

Sixth-year UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall said he’s learned why winning in this game can help him grow his program.

The Cavaliers got a 39-yard touchdown run and a 67-yard touchdown run from former quarterback Bryce Perkins, who also threw a pass for a score to wide receiver Billy Kemp IV in their 39-30 breakthrough triumph in 2019.

“The significance can go a lot of different ways,” Mendenhall said, “but it first starts with it’s the Coastal Division and where you finish in the Coastal certainly matters. Winning in the Coastal certainly matters, and the conference is regional and so just like we want to be good at home, you kind of expand from there.

“The next step, and we’ve played really well at home in my time here at UVa, right, and you want to expand that to the next circle out, which would be the state, and then the next circle out, which would be the Coastal and then you want to expand that to the next circle out, which is the ACC and that’s how programs are built, sustained and moved forward. I like to look at it in a broad lens and I think that’s where the relevance is.”

For Mendenhall’s squad to walk away victorious again, it’ll need Armstrong to keep building on the stellar campaign he’s put together.

Armstrong enters Saturday second in the country for passing yards per game (404.4) to go along with a 30-to-9 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He has five receivers — all of which each have at least 30 catches this season — he can count on to throw to on any given snap. Senior football player Keytaon Thompson has put together back-to-back 100-yard receiving performances and junior wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks has 1,148 receiving yards to go along with nine touchdown receptions.

“There’s so much I’ve gotten better at and been improving on,” Armstrong said. “Most of the stuff defenses have thrown at me, I think I’ve seen and dealt with pretty easily. So, just the confidence from last year to this year has increased — decision making, plays being made, big plays being made. It’s all been an increase.”

UVa will need its defense to be prepared to slow Turner, a speedster with a touchdown in each of the last two meetings between the two teams. Virginia Tech could use two quarterbacks against the Cavaliers, too. Both starter Braxton Burmeister and backup Connor Blumrick saw action last week against Miami in interim coach J.C. Price’s first crack at the helm of the Hokies.

Blumrick, a Texas A&M transfer, hadn’t played much before last Saturday, but rushed for 132 yards and threw for two scores. Burmeister, who began his career at Oregon, has thrown for 12 touchdowns and rushed for two this fall.

Cavaliers fifth-year senior safety Joey Blount said more than anything in this Hoos-Hokies clash, though, UVa must stay calm through the ramped-up environment.

“It’s a very emotion-filled game,” Blount said, “but it’s going to be who is doing discipline. Everybody is going to be fired up. The fans are going to be fired up. The whole stadium is going to be fired up, but we’ve got to stay disciplined within our scheme and our special teams have to be better.

“We’ve got to do all the little things right because in matchups like these,” he continued, “it’s going come down to a few key plays in critical moments and we talk about there’s three to five plays a game. So, we want to make sure whenever those plays come, whether it’s at the beginning, middle or end that we give ourselves the best opportunity.”​

