Lacrosse community rallies to support former Virginia star Chris Bocklet
MEN'S LACROSSE

Lacrosse community rallies to support former Virginia star Chris Bocklet

Chris Bocklet

Former Virginia men's lacrosse star Chris Bocklet is currently hospitalized after a longboarding accident.

 Daily Progress file

Former Virginia men’s lacrosse standout and current professional lacrosse player Chris Bocklet recently was involved in a longboarding accident and is hospitalized, according to his younger sister and former UVa women’s lacrosse star Casey Bocklet.

Chris Bocklet is dealing with a “severe head injury,” according to one of Casey Bocklet’s recent Instagram posts. She’s provided periodic updates on Chris’ condition through the social media platform.

“Any thoughts and prayers you can send our way is greatly appreciated,” Casey wrote. “We are confident we are going to get our Chris back!”

Chris was originally placed into an intensive care unit following the accident. The 31-year-old was moved into a “step down trauma unit,” Casey shared Sunday.

“Unfortunately, we are not allowed to visit until he is moved into a single room, but he is stable and has 24-hour supervision,” Casey wrote. “We firmly believe Chris is in good hands and his positive energy will carry him through!!”

The support for Chris Bocklet, who won a national championship in 2011 with Virginia, came pouring in immediately following the news of his accident.

A GoFundMe created by lacrosse legend and former MLL star Casey Powell to support Bocklet’s recovery raised just over $90,000 as of Monday afternoon. More than 900 different people donated to the fundraiser. All proceeds will go to the Bocklet family to help pay for his recovery.

Several college and professional lacrosse teams, including UVa and ACC rival Duke, shared the GoFundMe link on social media to help raise money for Chris’ recovery.

“We may have been rivals on the field, but are all part of the lacrosse family,” Duke men’s lacrosse wrote on Twitter.

