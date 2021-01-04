Lacrosse community rallies to support former Virginia star Chris Bocklet

Former Virginia men’s lacrosse standout and current professional lacrosse player Chris Bocklet recently was involved in a longboarding accident and is hospitalized, according to his younger sister and former UVa women’s lacrosse star Casey Bocklet.

Chris Bocklet is dealing with a “severe head injury,” according to one of Casey Bocklet’s recent Instagram posts. She’s provided periodic updates on Chris’ condition through the social media platform.

“Any thoughts and prayers you can send our way is greatly appreciated,” Casey wrote. “We are confident we are going to get our Chris back!”

Chris was originally placed into an intensive care unit following the accident. The 31-year-old was moved into a “step down trauma unit,” Casey shared Sunday.

“Unfortunately, we are not allowed to visit until he is moved into a single room, but he is stable and has 24-hour supervision,” Casey wrote. “We firmly believe Chris is in good hands and his positive energy will carry him through!!”

The support for Chris Bocklet, who won a national championship in 2011 with Virginia, came pouring in immediately following the news of his accident.