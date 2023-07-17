Kymora Johnson recently completed one of the most decorated high school basketball careers in Central Virginia history.

Now her high school jersey will be shown alongside other elite players at the sport’s ultimate shrine.

In recognition of her stellar 2022-2023 season, Johnson’s St. Anne’s-Belfield jersey will be on display in the Ring of Honor at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Hall of Fame, which opened in 1999, is the only facility of its kind dedicated to all levels of women’s basketball.

“The Ring of Honor is an exhibit at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame where we honor the nation’s top players at every level,” Kelly Mathis, Director of Development for the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, said in a release. “To have your jersey on display at the Hall of Fame is a huge privilege and we are proud to celebrate the accomplishments of these young women.”

This past season, Johnson averaged 22.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, six assists and 4.4 steals a game as she led STAB to the LIS championship and a berth in the VISAA Division I state championship game.

Johnson, who was a two-time Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year and a 2023 McDonald’s All-American, shot 59% from the floor and 47% from 3-point range last season and scored 107 points in her final three high school games, including a 32-point effort in a loss to perennial powerhouse Paul VI in the state championship game.

Johnson, who is now a freshman on the University of Virginia women’s basketball team, finished her high school career with more than 1,700 points, 700 rebounds, 500 assists and 400 steals.

Her St. Anne’s-Belfield jersey will be on display in the Ring of Honor, which consists of more than 100 jerseys that hang from the rafters of the back rotunda at the Hall of Fame. The jerseys come from the top high school and college players from the previous season.

Among the players that have previously had their jerseys displayed in the Ring of Honor are Candace Parker, Sue Bird, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart and Aja Wilson.

“Mo is not only an extremely talented player on the court but a wonderful role model for young student-athletes in our community,” St. Anne’s-Belfield Athletics Director Seth Kushkin said in a release. “For Mo and her jersey to be recognized in this manner is a well-deserved honor.”