Kyle Teel etches his name in Virginia lore with grand slam

Brian O’Connor has seen Teel’s kind before. Virginia doesn’t win the national championship in 2015 without clutch performances from Clement (walk-off single that sent the Cavaliers past Maryland in the Super Regional), Haseley (five shutout innings as UVa’s surprise starting pitcher in Game 2 of the CWS Finals against Vanderbilt) and Smith (three RBI, including the go-ahead single, in the title-clinching Game 3).

“I’ll tell you the characteristic — fearless,” said O’Connor, UVa’s 18th-year head coach. “Kyle Teel is fearless. He isn’t afraid, and to win games at this elite level of baseball, you not only have to have skill, you can’t be afraid. You will crumble at times when pressure’s on if you’re afraid. He’s not afraid. He’s got 100% belief in his ability, and he is going to let it rip every time he steps on the baseball field. That is going to serve him well in our uniform, and that is going to serve him well for the rest of his career.