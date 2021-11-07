Kozlov captures Charlottesville Pro Challenger championship

After bouncing the ball a couple times, Stefan Kozlov tossed it into the air, arched his back, reached his arm toward the roof and blasted a first serve right down the "T."

Aleksander Vukic lunged to his right, but the ball just had too much pace on it, and he could only muster a soft forehand that landed in the net.

With that, Kozlov was the 2021 Boar’s Head Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger champion.

In Sunday’s finals of the $50,000 USTA-pro-circuit event, presented by Har-Tru, Kozlov defeated Vukic, 6-2, 6-3 in a match that took just 1 hour and 8 minutes.

With the victory, Kozlov moved back into the top 200 and into the lead for the Australian Open Wild Card Challenge, whereby the USTA awards a 2022 Australian Open main-draw singles wild card to the American player with the highest cumulative points from their best three tournament results.

“You guys made this week amazing,” Kozlov told the crowd during the post-match awards ceremony. “It was so much fun playing in front of you and thank you for cheering me on. This tournament has just done such a great job. Every time I come, I feel like I’m at home.”

With machine-like efficiency, Kozlov won 77% of his first serve points, which included five aces.