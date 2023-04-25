Expected top-seed Madison Brengle had to pull out of this year’s Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open at the last minute because of an injury — but that doesn’t mean the field is lacking in talent.

Quite the contrary.

On Tuesday afternoon, the depth of the tournament was on full display.

In qualifying-round matches of the $60,000 USTA pro-circuit clay-court event presented by Har-Tru, Allie Kiick — who won the event in 2015 — came back from a set down to defeat fellow American Alana Smith in convincing fashion; American Grace Min powered past Canadian Victoria Mboko; and former Vanderbilt University star Astra Sharma downed Sara Daavvettila.

Sharma was coming off an impressive performance on Monday.

“Red clay is my favorite, but I’m not going to say no to green clay,” said a smiling Sharma, alluding to the Boar’s Head Sports Club’s Har-Tru surface. “Anything a bit slow or high-bouncing is going to suit me. It’s been really nice to get back on the dirt.”

To the chagrin of the hometown Charlottesville crowd, former UVa star Emma Navarro and her younger sister, Meggie, a current freshman at UVa, lost in a third-set tiebreaker to Hiroko Kuwata of Japan and Yuriko Miyazaki of Great Britain.

The elder Navarro, who won last week’s tour event in Charleston, turns her attention to singles main-draw action that starts in earnest on Wednesday. She is the No. 3 seed and will take on Robin Montgomery.

N.C. State freshman Diana Shnaider, the No. 1 seed, plays wildcard Whitney Osuigwe. Admission is free through Thursday. Tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s matches can be purchased at the door or on the Boar’s Head website.

The event benefits The Haven, a multi-resource day shelter in Charlottesville that offers a welcoming, safe place for the homeless. For all of the results and the daily schedule, visit the Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open Facebook page or follow on Twitter (@Cville_USTA).