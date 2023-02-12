For all the five-star and blue-chip talent on the other side, who mattered on Saturday in No. 8 Virginia’s 69-62 overtime victory over Duke was the Cavaliers’ decisive and savvy have-seen-it-all point guard.

Kihei Clark’s chest pass, in which he turned and delivered in perfect time to Armaan Franklin, set up Franklin’s game-sealing 3 from the corner with 40 seconds left in the extra period to extend the Hoos’ advantage to 66-62. Had Clark’s pass come a tick earlier, Franklin — in an excellent performance, himself, with a game-high 23 points — wouldn’t have been able to catch and shoot in rhythm. And had the pass come a second later, Duke forward Kyle Filipowski’s arms-extended lunge toward Franklin, might’ve actually disrupted his shot.

More critical than the key assist for Clark, though, was the manner in which the fifth-year senior — with more wins and games played than any other player in the history of the Hoos — operated to control the pace of the contest when midway through the second half it appeared as if the Blue Devils had opportunity to separate significantly.

“He’s really good at picking his spots,” UVa forward Ben Vander Plas said.

With less than 10 minutes left in regulation and Duke leading 49-44, shortly after a 5-0 Blue Devils’ run, Clark elected for more aggressiveness on offense.

Early in the shot clock of the possession, he dashed to the left and past Blue Devils guard Jacob Grandison for an easy right-handed layup to cut the deficit to 49-46. Grandison was slow to realize how fast Clark can accelerate toward the basket.

“They were mixing up their coverages,” UVa coach Tony Bennett said. “Sometimes they’d switch on the ball screens. Sometimes they didn’t, and so we were trying to cause some indecision at the point of the screen, and Kihei was quick and he was finishing today. And he made some plays when we needed to get back in the game.”

It was the first pair of six straight UVa points for Clark.

With Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead guarding him, after catching the ball near the top of the key, Clark navigated around Whitehead to create a mismatch with Blue Devils big man Ryan Young.

He simply didn’t have the footspeed to stay with Clark, and Clark scooted past him for a layup to keep the game within three points.

Finally, Vander Plas said he tried to set a screen for Clark on the Cavaliers’ next trip down the floor. But Clark, recognizing Young was in front of him again, eluded Young for another layup and brought the score to 51-50 with less than eight minutes to play and the John Paul Jones Arena crowd to its feet.

“I was at the elbow,” Vander Plas said, “and I turned around to set the screen, and then I turn back around and Kihei is at the rim shooting his little scoop layup. He gets a bunch of those a game and that’s just easy buckets for us and it’s an energy thing. He’s so good at those and he knows when to do it.”

Of Clark’s 16 points, 14 came in the second half or overtime. He was an efficient 7-of-10 from the field with six of those field goals coming via the layup and the other by drilling a 3 early after halftime.

In the overtime, too, Clark had a drive and layup past Young that grew UVa’s lead to 62-58, and on the subsequent defensive possession his heads-up call to take a charge against Duke’s best player on Saturday, guard Jeremy Roach, gave Roach his fifth foul and sent him to the bench with 3:15 still to go.

Roach had a Duke-best 16 points in the loss.

“His experience showed and he played a heck of a game,” Bennett said of Clark.