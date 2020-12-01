Kihei Clark and Sam Hauser named to Wooden Award Watch list

Two of the 50 players named to the men’s basketball 2021 Wooden Award watch list play for Tony Bennett and Virginia. Kihei Clark, a junior point guard, and Sam Hauser, a senior forward, both earned spots on the watch list.

Virginia is one of just 11 schools nationally with multiple players on the 50-player watch list.

The Wooden Award goes to the best player in college basketball. The winner of the award is announced in April, and players who don’t start the season on the watch list are still eligible to win the honor.

Clark is one of UVa’s top offensive options, leading the way at point guard. He’s called upon to run the offense, acting primarily as a facilitator. He’s also a gifted scorer, shooting the ball well from the perimeter and possessing the ability to score near the rim despite being shorter than 6-feet tall.

Hauser, on the other hand, handles scoring and rebounding duties. He’s one of Virginia’s top scoring options, in part due to his consistent 3-point shooting. He shot an impressive 44.5% from beyond the arc in three seasons at Marquette before transferring to UVa.

Both players serve critical roles for the Wahoos.