Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman helped Virginia put away upset-minded North Carolina Central

Monday’s 73-61 season-opening victory for No. 18 Virginia over North Carolina Central revealed the benefit of the Cavaliers deploying two trusted, mature guards.

Fifth-year senior Kihei Clark and junior Reece Beekman weren’t bothered by the Eagles’ 12-0 run that catapulted them ahead 44-43 and quieted John Paul Jones Arena with about 14 minutes left.

Instead, the pair strung together a four-possession sequence to retake control of the contest.

“It’s always nice to have Kihei here,” Hoos forward Kadin Shedrick said afterward, “a fifth-year guy that we can always count on to make a shot if we need it.”

Clark’s 3 at the top of the key — after Beekman drove into the paint and dished the ball out to his backcourt mate — put the Cavaliers back in front. There was no letting N.C. Central hang around after that shot either.

Clark and Beekman went for the kill.

On the Eagles’ subsequent turn on offense, forward Kris Monroe lazily passed the ball from slightly in front of midcourt toward the left wing where Beekman — last season’s ACC leader in steals per game (2.1) — was lurking like a cornerback who knows he’s on the verge of a pick-six. Beekman tipped forward the lackluster give from Monroe and was off toward the other end for a two-handed dunk, a four-point edge and to enthuse the home crowd with reason to cheer again.

Beekman’s 3, which of course was assisted by Clark, on the Cavaliers’ next trip down the floor extended the advantage further.

“Me and the coaching staff, we worked a lot on shooting,” during the offseason, Beekman said this past Wednesday in advance of the opener, “coming off ball screens and shooting, and finishing. I worked on being a consistent scorer for the team and I feel like that’ll take us a long way.”

He had 10 points to go along with five assists and Clark had nine points and five assists in the win, with their most damaging production coming when the Cavaliers desperately had to have it.

Clark’s crafty pass to forward Francisco Caffaro for a dunk during their following possession continued the run and pushed UVa’s lead to 53-46 with 12:24 to play.

“They’re experienced, and it really showed,” Eagles coach LeVelle Moton said about Clark and Beekman. “They kept their poise and we knew Clark was going to come. He may not make all the shots, but I knew he was going to make the right play and make significant plays at significant times, and that’s what veteran point guards are going to do.”

Moton said he’d seen this previously from Clark, one of the more seasoned players in all of college basketball.

Beekman has had his moments, too, like drilling a 3 in the final seconds to help UVa upset Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium last February.

“And [Clark] has proven he’s a winner,” Moton said. “He’s battle-tested, so this isn’t anything that he hasn’t seen before and he’s done it against the Dukes, the Carolinas, the N.C. States and Syracuse. He’s done it in the Carrier Dome and any other dome, so I knew he was going to respond.”