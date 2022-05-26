Kickoff times, TV designations set for several Virginia football games

Begin marking your calendar.

As part of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Thursday announcement of early-football-season and non-Saturday kickoff times and television designations, five start times for Virginia were revealed.

The Cavaliers’ Sept. 3 season-opening bout with FCS Richmond at Scott Stadium is set for 12:30 p.m. and the game will be shown on various regional sports networks. The start time for UVa’s other home contest disclosed Thursday was its Sept. 17 date with Old Dominion, which is slated for 2 p.m. and that nonconference matchup of in-state foes will be televised on ACC Network.

Also in non-league action, the Hoos’ Sept. 10 road meeting with Big Ten opponent Illinois will kick at 4 p.m. and is set for ESPNU.

In ACC play, UVa has non-Saturday tilts at Syracuse (Friday, Sept. 23) and at Georgia Tech (Thursday, Oct. 20). Both games, respectively at the Carrier Dome and at Bobby Dodd Stadium, have 7:30 p.m. kickoffs and will be shown on ESPN.

The Cavaliers are readying for their first season under coach Tony Elliott. UVa finished 6-6 in 2021 under former coach Bronco Mendenhall. ​

