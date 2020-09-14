Kickoff time set for Virginia football team's season opener against Duke

The ACC announced football kickoff times for its Sept. 26 games on Monday, and Virginia’s season opener against Duke will kick off at 4 p.m. in Scott Stadium. The game will air on the ACC Network.

UVa was planning on playing Virginia Tech this weekend, but COVID-19 cases within the Hokies' football program led to a postponement. The Cavaliers will wait a week to open the season with the Blue Devils.

Bronco Mendenhall’s team dominated Duke a season ago, winning 48-14 in Charlottesville. UVa forced five turnovers in the victory, and the rushing attack performed well for the Wahoos. Bryce Perkins and Wayne Taulapapa combined for five touchdowns on the ground.

Joe Reed, now a member of the Los Angeles Chargers, returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown in the blowout. UVa led 27-0 to open the game and 48-7 late in the fourth quarter.

Duke opened its 2020 fall season last weekend against Notre Dame. The Blue Devils lost 27-13, but put up a solid fight against the heavily favored Fighting Irish.

Chase Brice, a transfer from Clemson, earned the starting quarterback job for Duke in the preseason. He threw for 259 yards and added a rushing touchdown in his Duke debut.