Keyton, Shifflett lead Western Albemarle past Monticello

The Monticello football team's ferocious student section, which is known as the “Stang Gang”, showed up early Friday night for the Mustangs' rivalry matchup with Western Albemarle, chanting and screaming their friends' names on Senior Night.

They were treated to a game that was dominated by the running game and clean, efficient offense, with neither team coughing up any turnovers.

Western Albemarle’s dynamic running back duo of Kyle Keyton and Bubba Shifflett both seemed to have an endless amount of endurance Friday, combining for nearly 200 rushing yards and three touchdowns to lead the Warriors (5-4) to a 36-8 road win over the Mustangs (1-8).

“We felt like Monticello is always very competitive with us," Western Albemarle coach Ed Redmond said. "It's a good rivalry. We felt like it was going to be a close game but our guys came focused and ready to play. Hats off to Monticello. They played hard the whole night and I think we eventually wore them down up front.”

Keyton was elusive in the backfield, stutter-stepping past his quarterback while calmly looking for a hole in the defense. When he did find the gap, he used his quick burst to leave defenders in the dust en route to tallying 94 yards and two touchdowns on 15 attempts.

While Keyton uses his speed and elusiveness to gain yards, Shifflett is a powerful and sturdy back who is not afraid to put his head down and push through the defensive line. He powered his way to 93 yards and a touchdown on 18 attempts in Friday's win.

“We played a fundamental game all around, kept it simple and stuck to the roots of Western football and came out with a good win that helps us in the playoff outlook,” Western quarterback Nathan Simon said.

Even with the disappointment of the loss, the Monticello student section was full, rowdy and covered head to toe in pink for the Mustangs' annual "Pink Out."

“Pink Out is our yearly tradition for senior night and we all really look forward to it,” Monticello senior Parker Brown said.

The Monticello students came out in droves to show support for their fellow seniors as well as for their late assistant coach, Bill Maddox, who passed away suddenly Wednesday after having dedicated much of his life to football.

It was a festive scene with students leaping and cheering, some holding signs, and a few students holding massive cardboard cutouts of their friends' faces.

“It’s really heart warming to see my friends all out on the field and to see this senior class play at home one last time, especially in the wake of Coach Maddox's sudden passing," said Ryan Little, a senior at Monticello. "It’s really great just to see the boys out there playing for coach.”

Monticello honored 13 players and four cheerleaders prior to Friday's game. The players that were recognized included running backs/defensive backs Chris Carter and Selorm Kartey, quarterback/linebacker Matt Dixon, wide receiver/defensive back Clarence Feggans, tight end and/linebacker Dallas Barnes, wide receiver/linebacker Elijah Fields, kicker Carter Trout, tight end/linebacker Jacob Messinger, and linemen Jasean Jackson, Andrew Kidd, Jaylen Hughes, Graham Knapp and Jesus Serrano.

Both teams wrap up the regular season next week. Monticello travels to Charlottesville on Friday, while Western will host Orange County in a matchup of teams making a push for the postseason.

“We got Orange next week," Simon said, "and that’s a big game for playoff rankings and whether we might be able to get a playoff home game.”