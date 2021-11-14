Keytaon Thompson provides key support for Jay Woolfolk in his first start

If anyone could relate to the thoughts, emotions and responsibility Virginia freshman quarterback Jay Woolfolk probably felt on Saturday night, it was his top target and Cavaliers veteran football player Keytaon Thompson.

“You have to go through it as a quarterback,” Thompson said. “It’s all about circumstances that are different and Jay just happened to be going up against a top-10 team. And for the most part, I thought he did well.”

With No. 7 Notre Dame on the other side, Woolfolk became the first true freshman to start behind center for Virginia since 1977. He finished 18-of-33 for 196 yards with two interceptions in the Cavaliers’ 28-3 loss.

Four years ago, when Thompson was a freshman signal-caller at Mississippi State, he was thrust into his first career start for the Bulldogs in their TaxSlayer Bowl matchup with Louisville, which was led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Thompson’s quarterbacking debut went well. He threw for 127 yards, rushed for 147 yards and scored three touchdowns in a win for Mississippi State over Jackson’s Cardinals. So, Thompson, appropriately as the only player for UVa’s offense on the field who knew what Woolfolk would go through, spent time leading into Saturday providing encouragement for Woolfolk.