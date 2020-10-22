Keytaon Thompson adjusts to new role in Virginia’s offense

When Keytaon Thompson transferred from Mississippi State to Virginia this offseason, he expected to compete with Brennan Armstrong for the starting quarterback position.
A shoulder injury changed those plans, quickly taking Thompson out of the race.
“At first, I was kind of down,” Thompson said. “I wouldn’t say depressed, but not feeling my best when I first got injured. The shoulder injury, it was really frustrating, I would say, when it first happened.”
After feeling down on himself for a day or two, the athletic quarterback attempted to change his attitude. Typically a fun-loving player with a smile painted across his face, Thompson didn’t want to let the disappointing start to his Virginia career derail his season.
He spoke with coaches and they agreed to give him a chance to play wide receiver since he was still unable to throw a football.
“I kind of tried to change my mindset and try to be positive and bring positive energy to practice,” Thompson said. “With that being said, the switch to play another position, it kind of started as just not wanting to be standing around at practice because I wasn’t able to throw.”
He’s embraced his new role as an offensive weapon.
In the first game against Duke, Thompson launched an incompletion on a trick play. In the second game against Clemson, Thompson caught a pass.
The reception went for three yards and a touchdown.
Thompson wasn’t heavily involved in the third game of the season, but the Cavaliers dramatically increased his role in the Wake Forest loss with Armstrong absent due to a concussion. Thompson carried the ball 10 times for 71 yards, including a 19-yard scamper.
“Keytaon, we are just building capacity there,” offensive coordinator Robert Anae said. “We asked him to do a bunch, and I thought he responded really well. That toolbox begins to grow and expand, and we look for more great things out of him.”
Coaches know Thompson’s speed and size make him a player they want on the field. They’re still learning how exactly to use him, but they seem closer to finding a sweet spot.
Mendenhall shared after the Wake Forest game that using him as a throwing quarterback isn’t completely sustainable due to the shoulder issue, but Thompson can spend time at the position in spot duty.
Given Thompson’s ability, they want to maximize his usage while understanding his shoulder is still working its way back to 100%.
They used him for the goal-line touchdown reception against Clemson, and he earned a heavy rushing usage in the loss to Wake Forest.
“We’re still exploring what he can do,” Mendenhall said after the Clemson game. “We just saw some of what he can do. I don’t even know everything he can do.”
Even with the 71-yard rushing performance and an average of 7.1 yards per attempt, Thompson says he wasn’t at his best against the Demon Deacons. He texted Mendenhall after the game saying he was a little sore, but he’s most frustrated by some rust as a runner.
“A lot of people probably say I ran the ball really well, but I ran the ball OK,” Thompson said. “I feel like I missed a few holes.”
He believes there’s room to improve as a runner, and he says the first game as a ball carrier typically results in the most soreness. If he’s able to shake off rushing rust and soreness, Thompson could once again prove to be one of the team’s most dynamic offensive weapons Saturday against Miami.
UVa’s coaches may also continue using him on special teams, doing anything they can to put their speedy transfer on the field.
“It’s really fun going to practice every day with new challenges and new tasks, new objectives, new things to get better at,” Thompson said. “I feel like that’s fun and that has helped me keep a positive attitude and just stay the course.”
Thompson arrived in Charlottesville as a quarterback prospect.
Through four games, he’s proven to be a prospect at just about every offensive position outside of offensive line. It’s not the role Thompson expected, but he’s taken the challenges in stride.
“I would say I see myself as a football player,” Thompson said with a smile, “just a guy who plays football.”
