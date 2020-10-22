Keytaon Thompson adjusts to new role in Virginia’s offense

Even with the 71-yard rushing performance and an average of 7.1 yards per attempt, Thompson says he wasn’t at his best against the Demon Deacons. He texted Mendenhall after the game saying he was a little sore, but he’s most frustrated by some rust as a runner.

“A lot of people probably say I ran the ball really well, but I ran the ball OK,” Thompson said. “I feel like I missed a few holes.”

He believes there’s room to improve as a runner, and he says the first game as a ball carrier typically results in the most soreness. If he’s able to shake off rushing rust and soreness, Thompson could once again prove to be one of the team’s most dynamic offensive weapons Saturday against Miami.

UVa’s coaches may also continue using him on special teams, doing anything they can to put their speedy transfer on the field.

“It’s really fun going to practice every day with new challenges and new tasks, new objectives, new things to get better at,” Thompson said. “I feel like that’s fun and that has helped me keep a positive attitude and just stay the course.”

Thompson arrived in Charlottesville as a quarterback prospect.