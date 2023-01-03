Keyshawn Hill's big night helps Charlottesville top Fluvanna County

Keyshawn Hill missed the final game of last week’s Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic while nursing a toe injury that he suffered during a game at Wilson Memorial.

The senior forward made up for lost time Tuesday as he scored 11 of his team-high 19 points in the first quarter to lead Charlottesville to a 67-51 win over visiting Fluvanna County.

“It was definitely really fun,” Hill said. “I was happy to be back in the rotation. It’s not fun being on the bench and watching the game, but I feel like with me in the game, we’ve got a way better chance of winning. I feel like a bring a lot to the team that definitely helps us get a win.”

Hill was on fire in the first quarter, going 4-of-7 from the floor, including a pair of 3-pointers, to give the Black Knights the early lead.

Defensively, Angus Munro was a force for CHS as a lock-down defender on Fluvanna scoring ace Bobby Gardner, limiting him to just 2 of 11 shooting in the first half.

“It’s all about hips and movement,” Munro said. “I don’t feel like I did that good of a job. It wasn’t good by my standards, and I have to do better.”

The Black Knights extended their lead to 28-9 midway through the second quarter on a nice left-handed baseline jumper from Aidan Yates that gave his team its biggest lead.

The Flucos (6-3, 0-2 Jefferson District) tried to make a game of it late in the half when Lance Bruce drained a trey and Gardner added four points to trim lead to 31-19 with 42.4 left in the second quarter.

Charlottesville (5-5, 2-1) regained the momentum just before halftime when Munro knocked down his second trey of the half to finish with 10 points in the opening half and give his team a 34-19 lead at the break.

With guards dominating the first half, Charlottesville coach Mitch Minor decided to pound the ball inside to start the second half. Luka Matic responded with six points, including a soft floater with 4:03 left in the third quarter to give the Black Knights a 43-23 lead.

Fluvanna County made a run in the fourth. Gardner scored 15 of his game-high 31 points in the final frame to pull the Flucos within 13, but it wasn’t enough to overtake Charlottesville.

For Minor’s Black Knights, Tuesday’s win was a nice rebound after a disappointing 0-3 performance in last week’s Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic.

“We kind of lost track in the holiday tournament,” Munro said. “We lost a couple of close games that we thought we should’ve won, so this is a good win to get our district play going into this month.”

Munro tallied 16 points and Matic added 10 more to give Charlottesville three players in double figures. Marjaylen Jackson registered seven more off the bench in the win.

For Fluvanna County, Chazz Barksdale-White and Bruce added seven points in the loss.

Charlottesville hopes to keep momentum in its favor Friday when it hosts Jefferson District co-leader Western Albemarle.

“It just builds us up for it,” Hill said. “We need to be ready because Western’s always been a good team and it’s always a good game. I just feel like wins like these are definitely a chemistry builder.”