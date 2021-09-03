Keys to victory: William & Mary at Virginia

Keys to victory for Saturday night's season-opening matchup between William & Mary and Virginia.

Virginia

■ Limit mistakes: Virginia holds a significant talent advantage over William & Mary. The only way the Cavaliers don’t win this game is if they make a boatload of costly mistakes. If UVa limits turnovers and follows its assignments defensively, the team’s athleticism and talent should overwhelm the Tribe.

■ Use skill players in space: All offseason, UVa players and coaches have raved about Keytaon Thompson. The team lists Thompson as a “football player” rather than a wide receiver on its roster because he’ll line up all over the offense. Putting players like Thompson, wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks and tight end Jelani Woods in one-on-one matchups will lead to a ton of success and a potential blowout win.

■ Dominate the trenches: A veteran offensive line gives UVa confidence about its overall offense. Defensively, defensive ends Mandy Alonso and Adeeb Atariwa had tremendous offseason success. The Cavaliers should dominate an FCS team up front, leading to a win and developing confidence ahead of next week’s game with Illinois.

William & Mary