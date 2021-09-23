Keys to victory: Wake Forest at Virginia

■ Make Virginia tackle: More specifically, Wake Forest needs to put UVa defenders in one-on-one matchups with its skill players. Virginia defenders struggled to tackle in space last week, and the Demon Deacons should try to exploit that weakness. Wake Forest has shifty and athletic receivers and running backs. Finding ways to get them into open areas is critical. UNC did well to put receivers in positions where one missed tackle meant a gain of 20-plus yards.

■ Play complementary football: Both UVa and Wake Forest try to play complementary football, meaning each program wants all three sides of the football to work together in unison. An easy example to better understand complementary football is a team downing a punt at the opponent’s one-yard line and turning that into a safety. Special teams puts the defense into an advantageous situation, and the defense executes to record two points and get the ball back to the offense. Wake Forest usually leans on solid play from all three phases to win games. The Demon Deacons aren’t just a scoring team. They forced six turnovers last week in a 35-14 win over Florida State.

■ Slow down Brennan Armstrong: Stopping Armstrong feels like a massive ask, but the Demon Deacons need to at least slow down UVa’s quarterback. Armstrong threw for 554 yards and four touchdowns last week. Rarely will UVa’s defense yield 60 points, so limiting Virginia’s offense to fewer than 35 points will be important for Wake Forest. That starts with pass defense.

