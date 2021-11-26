Keys to victory: Virginia Tech at Virginia

Keys to victory for Saturday's Commonwealth Cup between Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Virginia

Win on third down: UVa’s offense converted its first four third-down tries in its loss at Pittsburgh last Saturday and have been excellent throughout the fall, boasting a 45% conversion rate on third down. That’s good enough for 19th best in all of FBS, but after their run of four straight successful third-down plays at Pitt, the Cavaliers only converted one of their last nine third-down tries against the Panthers. Virginia Tech’s defense has been good on third down throughout the campaign with the nation’s 23rd best clip, holding opponents to a 34% conversion rate on third down.

Recognize the quarterback: One of Virginia Tech interim coach J.C. Price’s wrinkles last week was the decision to use reserve quarterback Connor Blumrick more than he had been used at any point this season. And the Texas A&M transfer ran for 132 yards and threw for two scores while playing in a platoon with starter Braxton Burmeister. UVa’s defense must recognize which of the two signal-callers are in the game. That’s not new, though, for the Cavaliers, who only a few weeks ago prepped for the pair of quarterbacks Notre Dame uses ahead of their meeting with the Irish.