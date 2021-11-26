Keys to victory: Virginia Tech at Virginia

Keys to victory for Saturday's Commonwealth Cup between Virginia and Virginia Tech.
Virginia
Win on third down: UVa’s offense converted its first four third-down tries in its loss at Pittsburgh last Saturday and have been excellent throughout the fall, boasting a 45% conversion rate on third down. That’s good enough for 19th best in all of FBS, but after their run of four straight successful third-down plays at Pitt, the Cavaliers only converted one of their last nine third-down tries against the Panthers. Virginia Tech’s defense has been good on third down throughout the campaign with the nation’s 23rd best clip, holding opponents to a 34% conversion rate on third down.
Recognize the quarterback: One of Virginia Tech interim coach J.C. Price’s wrinkles last week was the decision to use reserve quarterback Connor Blumrick more than he had been used at any point this season. And the Texas A&M transfer ran for 132 yards and threw for two scores while playing in a platoon with starter Braxton Burmeister. UVa’s defense must recognize which of the two signal-callers are in the game. That’s not new, though, for the Cavaliers, who only a few weeks ago prepped for the pair of quarterbacks Notre Dame uses ahead of their meeting with the Irish.
Create turnovers: The Cavaliers were only the third opponent of Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett to intercept him twice in the same game over the past two seasons. UVa defensive backs Anthony Johnson and Joey Blount each had interceptions, and the Hoos will want to continue that trend in order to derail Virginia Tech drives and give extra possessions to their high-scoring offense. After the loss at Pitt, Johnson said the defense’s goal is always to put the ball back in the hands of UVa quarterback Brennan Armstrong.
Virginia Tech
Get Blackshear the ball: Plenty of good can happen when Hokies running back Raheem Blackshear is granted the opportunity to touch the ball often. He was the Atlantic Coast Conference’s running back of the week for his 117 rushing yards and a touchdown to go along with two catches for 40 yards and another score in Virginia Tech’s blowout victory over Duke earlier this month. But last week in a loss at Miami, he only tallied six total touches. That’s not enough for the 5-foot-9 speedster.
Improve the secondary: The Hokies yielded 357 yards and three scores through the air to the Hurricanes last Saturday, and this week the test is a stiffer one with Virginia’s passing offense on the other side. The Cavaliers are second nationally in passing yards per game (390.2) and have weapons on the perimeter and in the slot. Virginia Tech hadn’t surrendered more than 300 yards passing in a game this season before its trip to Miami, so reverting to form is a necessity if the Hokies plan to upend UVa.
Play with nothing to lose: With the school and former coach Justin Fuente having already parted ways early last week, and presumably a search for his replacement underway, Virginia Tech has the luxury of playing with nothing to lose. And sometimes that can be dangerous. Interim coach J.C. Price and his staff have the chance to dial up trick plays or any other twists he thinks can give his players an edge against UVa, keep them invested in the game and earn a win to become bowl eligible.