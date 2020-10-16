Keys to victory: Virginia at Wake Forest

Bennett Conlin's keys to victory for Saturday's ACC matchup between Virginia and Wake Forest.

Virginia

» Avoid game-altering offensive mistakes: If starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong can’t play due to his concussion, Lindell Stone earns the start. Stone tossed one interception last week, and four of his 64 career passes resulted in interceptions. UVa’s starting quarterback won’t need to win the game Saturday – the defense and running game should carry a larger load than previous weeks – but the starting signal caller can’t make the mistakes that have put Virginia down multiple possessions in its first three games.

» Unleash Charles Snowden and Noah Taylor: UVa’s defensive coaches don’t mince words. They’ve challenged both Snowden and Taylor to make more dynamic plays this week. The two All-ACC caliber outside linebackers need to take the step from being steady to being impactful. Sacking the quarterback would be a good start.