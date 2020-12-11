Keys to victory: Virginia at Virginia Tech

Bennett Conlin's keys to victory for Saturday's Commonwealth Cup between Virginia and Virginia Tech.
Virginia
Win the turnover battle: Winning the turnover battle remains the key indicator of Virginia’s success. When the Cavaliers win the turnover margin, they’re undefeated. They’ve lost every game this fall when they have a negative turnover differential. Creating a couple turnovers could very well be enough to pick up a win.
Stop the pass: UVa’s defense gave up an astounding 520 passing yards to Boston College last week. Snagging three interceptions helped, but the Cavaliers can’t allow a mediocre Virginia Tech passing offense to generate consistent chunk plays through the air. The Hokies are dynamic on the ground, and if they gain yards easily through the air, it’s going to be a long day for UVa’s defense.
Stay hungry: Of course UVa cares about this game, but Virginia Tech lost the Commonwealth Cup last season and enters Saturday on a four-game losing streak. The Hokies are desperate. The Wahoos need to match Virginia Tech’s intensity.
Virginia Tech
Lean on play action: Virginia Tech’s offensive strength is running the ball with quarterback Hendon Hooker and running back Khalil Herbert. UVa’s defense is weakest against the pass. There should be opportunities for the Hokies to use play action to generate successful passing plays.
Play better defense: Virginia Tech’s defense doesn’t need to turn into Notre Dame or Clemson, but the Hokies allowed 45 points to Clemson and 47 points to Pittsburgh in their past two games. Allowing UVa to score 40 points isn’t a recipe for success. The Hokies need a better defensive showing.
Win one-on-one matchups: Whether it’s Herbert making a man miss in the hole or wide receiver Tre Turner securing a reception over a defensive back, Virginia Tech’s offense needs to win one-on-one matchups. UVa struggles in those situations, and it’s a must for the Hokies to win a few of those battles.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!