Keys to victory: Virginia at Virginia Tech

Bennett Conlin's keys to victory for Saturday's Commonwealth Cup between Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Virginia

Win the turnover battle: Winning the turnover battle remains the key indicator of Virginia’s success. When the Cavaliers win the turnover margin, they’re undefeated. They’ve lost every game this fall when they have a negative turnover differential. Creating a couple turnovers could very well be enough to pick up a win.

Stop the pass: UVa’s defense gave up an astounding 520 passing yards to Boston College last week. Snagging three interceptions helped, but the Cavaliers can’t allow a mediocre Virginia Tech passing offense to generate consistent chunk plays through the air. The Hokies are dynamic on the ground, and if they gain yards easily through the air, it’s going to be a long day for UVa’s defense.

Stay hungry: Of course UVa cares about this game, but Virginia Tech lost the Commonwealth Cup last season and enters Saturday on a four-game losing streak. The Hokies are desperate. The Wahoos need to match Virginia Tech’s intensity.

Virginia Tech