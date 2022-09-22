Keys to victory: Virginia at Syracuse

Keys to victory for Friday's ACC matchup between Virginia and Syracuse.

Virginia

Finish drives with touchdowns: This past Saturday, the Cavaliers could’ve avoided needing a game-winning field goal in the closing seconds to beat in-state foe Old Dominion had they just polished off sustained drives appropriately earlier in the contest. UVa fumbled three times in ODU territory, including twice in the red zone, and if any of those three series ended in touchdowns instead of lost fumbles, the Hoos would’ve separated to a multi-score lead, perhaps, in the first half and cruised to a win since their defense played so well. In this meeting with Syracuse, UVa can’t afford to bungle scoring chances again and this past week it’s been an emphasis in practice, according to Cavaliers running back Perris Jones. The Orange are averaging 37 points per game, so the Hoos will need points when they are in position to get on the board to keep up.

Disrupt Shrader’s rhythm: Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader has been in command of the Orange’s offense with a flawless touchdown-to-interception ratio of eight-to-none. He’s rushed for three scores, too. But through the first three weeks of the season, Shrader has typically had solid protection, though his game-winning touchdown throw against Purdue came as he was hit upon release. He’s been sacked only six times and hurried only six times, which is a credit to his offensive line, but Virginia’s defensive front has already displayed a knack for wearing on an opponent’s O-Line and getting into the backfield. Hoos defensive ends Chico Bennett Jr. and Kam Butler have logged two sacks apiece, and should they ignite pressure again, down-field passing could be tougher for Shrader and SU.

Manage early-game emotions: Particularly for UVa’s offensive players, the chance to compete against former offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck, who now hold the same roles at Syracuse, could prompt members of the Cavaliers to take the field with added emotions. UVa quarterback Brennan Armstrong developed under Beck’s watch and the two had an excellent partnership. Armstrong and his wide receivers thrived with Anae calling plays, and Anae’s creativity to use Keytaon Thompson in a do-it-all role showcased Thompson’s athleticism and made him very difficult to defend. Whatever the feelings are, Armstrong and company must try to focus on the plan of attack new coach Tony Elliott and his staff have prepared for the contest to give themselves the best chance to beat Anae, Beck and the Orange.

Syracuse

Build on season’s strong start: Syracuse is 3-0 for the first time since 2018, and veteran coach Dino Babers earlier in the week said he’d like for the Orange to continue building on their strong momentum. He said his squad’s victory over Purdue last Saturday “ranks extremely high” on the list of wins he’s had in his seven seasons leading the program, but that his players must avoid looking back on their early successes and concentrate completely on the challenges the Cavaliers will give them. Babers said if ‘Cuse can avoid a letdown and maintain the solid focus its had in each of the previous three weeks, it’ll have a great shot to keep stacking wins on top of each other.

Use inside knowledge for benefit: There aren’t many coaches who have access to all the details about so many opposing players heading into a particular matchup like Anae and Beck possess about the Cavaliers going into this ACC tussle. Beck understands Armstrong’s strengths and weaknesses, and can probably remember instances in which opposing defenses found ways to interrupt the UVa left-handed quarterback. Anae’s offense a season ago, in which UVa threw for 392.6 yards per game — the second most in the country — used all the receivers, such as Thompson and Dontayvion Wicks, that will play against the Orange. Anae and Beck should use their insights to better Syracuse’s game plans for the Cavaliers.

Get Tucker his touches: The formula for Anae at Syracuse has worked. He’s dialing up run plays more frequently as OC of the Orange than he did last year as the Hoos’ offensive boss. Syracuse has a 60% run rate through its first three games, and that’s compared to the 38% run rate UVa had in 2021. And a reason for that is standout Orange running back Sean Tucker, who was a 1,000-yard rusher a year ago and who gives Syracuse an increasingly better chance to win with the more carries he takes. He rushed for 100 yards or more in Week 1 and Week 2 wins over Louisville and Connecticut, but his productivity dipped a bit last week versus Purdue. Either way, Anae will need to not be tempted to put the ball in the air more just because Tucker only had 42 yards on the ground last week. Tucker should touch the ball as frequently as possible and Syracuse should make UVa show it can tackle him.