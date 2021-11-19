Keys to victory: Virginia at Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh

Don’t forget to run it: Because the Cavaliers have had tackling woes, Pitt shouldn’t forget to run the football even though it’s been a throw-first bunch this season. The Panthers currently have a run-pass ratio of 48 percent to 52 percent, which favors the pass, but they’ve proven they can it well at times, too. This fall, Pitt has tallied at least 200 yards on the ground four times. Quarterback Kenny Pickett, a Heisman Trophy contender, can throw it as well as any quarterback in the country, but against UVa, Pitt might be able to find success rushing the football, too.

Score on defense: This fall, the Panthers have scored three times on defense and in each of the three games they tallied their defensive touchdowns, they won. Pitt often creates takeaways because of the pressure it puts on opposing quarterbacks as its 10 interceptions are tied for the second most in the ACC. Its three interception returns for touchdowns are tied for the third most in the country.

Cover UVa’s playmakers: For all of Pitt’s success in getting to the quarterback, the Panthers do give up plenty of yards through the air, 242.9 per game, which ranks 87th in the FBS. In their losses to Western Michigan and Miami earlier this fall the Panthers gave up even more — 357 passing yards to WMU and 426 passing yards UM. And those two teams don’t have as many weapons as UVa does on the perimeter and in the slot, but two Western Michigan receivers caught for more than 100 yards each against Pitt and three Miami pass-catchers caught for at least 82 yards versus the Panthers.

