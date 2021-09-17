Keys to victory: Virginia at North Carolina

Keys to victory for Saturday night's ACC Coastal Division matchup between Virginia and North Carolina.

Virginia

■ Brennan Armstrong: If Virginia’s quarterback plays like he has through the first two games, the Cavaliers have a good chance of leaving Chapel Hill with a win. He’s thrown for 744 yards and seven touchdowns, while completing 71.6% of his passes and only throwing one interception. He’s also added two rushing touchdowns. Armstrong makes the offense hum, and he’s been stellar through two contests.

■ Pressure Sam Howell: Virginia Tech sacked UNC quarterback Sam Howell six times in the season opener. The Hokies pressured Howell throughout the game, ultimately holding him to 208 passing yards and forcing three interceptions. Virginia doesn’t need to replicate that remarkable defensive showing, but the Cavaliers also can’t let him sit back in the pocket all game. Howell picked apart Georgia State last week, throwing for over 300 yards and adding over 100 on the ground.