Keys to victory: Virginia at Miami

Bennett Conlin's keys to victory for Saturday's matchup between Virginia and Miami.

Virginia

» Hold Miami to short gains: The Hurricanes boast the athletes needed to generate chunk plays. Miami averages 35.6 points per game, and that stems from the play of athletic quarterback D’Eriq King. Miami uses tempo and athleticism to score points, but it also tends to throw short passes, counting on playmakers to make a tackler miss. UVa needs to keep the Hurricanes in front of them and tackle playmakers for short gains.

» Win the turnover battle: Virginia is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and 0-3 when it loses the statistical competition. UVa, which is dealing with injuries, needs to force turnovers and take care of the football to beat a more talented and confident Miami team.

» Start faster: Bronco Mendenhall’s team doesn’t need to start remarkably fast. The Cavaliers just need to avoid a massive first-quarter deficit. Through four games, the Wahoos have trailed by 10 or more points in the first quarter of every game. That can’t keep happening if UVa wants to snap its losing streak.

Miami