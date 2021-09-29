Keys to victory: Virginia at Miami

Keys to victory for Thursday night's ACC Coastal Division matchup between Virginia and Miami.

Virginia

Generate defensive havoc: UVa’s defense only tallied one sack in losses to UNC and Wake Forest. The Cavaliers also only forced one turnover. Miami’s offense isn’t elite and starting quarterback D’Eriq King might not play. It’s an ideal week for UVa’s defense to bounce back by creating a handful of havoc plays.

Start fast: UVa led Illinois 14-0 after five minutes of play. That allowed the Cavaliers to stick to their offensive game plan in a blowout win. While there’s nothing wrong with being pass heavy, UVa essentially abandoned the run against UNC and Wake Forest because it fell behind early. That’s part of what helped Wake Forest tally six sacks last weekend. Staying in the game early allows UVa to mix in running plays, and it puts less pressure on the entire team to play perfectly to erase a massive deficit.

Stay focused: UVa’s chances of winning the Coastal Division are slim, but the season is far from over. Staying motivated, especially against a Miami team that might lack motivation itself, figures to play an important role in this showdown.

Miami