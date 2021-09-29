Keys to victory: Virginia at Miami

Keys to victory for Thursday night's ACC Coastal Division matchup between Virginia and Miami.
Virginia
Generate defensive havoc: UVa’s defense only tallied one sack in losses to UNC and Wake Forest. The Cavaliers also only forced one turnover. Miami’s offense isn’t elite and starting quarterback D’Eriq King might not play. It’s an ideal week for UVa’s defense to bounce back by creating a handful of havoc plays.
Start fast: UVa led Illinois 14-0 after five minutes of play. That allowed the Cavaliers to stick to their offensive game plan in a blowout win. While there’s nothing wrong with being pass heavy, UVa essentially abandoned the run against UNC and Wake Forest because it fell behind early. That’s part of what helped Wake Forest tally six sacks last weekend. Staying in the game early allows UVa to mix in running plays, and it puts less pressure on the entire team to play perfectly to erase a massive deficit.
Stay focused: UVa’s chances of winning the Coastal Division are slim, but the season is far from over. Staying motivated, especially against a Miami team that might lack motivation itself, figures to play an important role in this showdown.
Miami
Limit offensive miscues: UVa’s defense hasn’t put up much resistance in two ACC contests. If Miami avoids offensive penalties and self-inflicted errors, the Hurricanes should find some success against the Cavaliers. This key is particularly important if D’Eriq King can’t play and the Hurricanes start a freshman at quarterback.
Forget your record: Miami entered the season projected to finish second in the Coastal. Through four nonconference games, it’s hard to love Miami. The Hurricanes looked uninspired in nonconference action, but they’re yet to play a conference game. If Miami buys into the idea of winning the Coastal and putting together a special conference slate, it has the talent to win the division.
Play fast: UVa players spent time early this week sharing concerns about the Florida heat and humidity. Miami likes to use tempo offensively, and that efficient pace could wear down a Virginia defense that’s depth has looked suspect through two ACC games.