Keys to victory: Virginia at Louisville

Keys to victory for Saturday's ACC matchup between Virginia and Louisville.
Virginia
Make Malik Cunningham one dimensional: Louisville’s exceptional quarterback ran for 197 yards against UVa a season ago, but he only threw for 161 yards and tossed an interception that was returned for a touchdown by Noah Taylor. Cunningham is averaging over 300 yards per game this season as an efficient passer and special runner. UVa needs to at least limit his efficiency in one of those areas to have a chance to win.
Score a bunch: It’s very hard to imagine this game being a defensive slugfest. The over/under for the game is hovering around 70 points, and UVa might very well need 40 points to win Saturday. The offense needs to be more efficient than the last three weeks, when penalties and turnovers held the Cavaliers back from scoring 40-plus points after opening the year with consecutive 40-point performances.
Win the special teams battle: Special teams could play a key role in what’s expected to be a close game. Last week, in a two-point win over Miami, the Cavaliers were a perfect 2-for-2 on field goals. The Hurricanes missed a game-winning 33-yard kick. Kicking made a massive difference in the outcome. Louisville ranks toward the top of the ACC in kickoff and punt return yardage, while the Cavaliers sit toward the bottom.
Louisville
Stretch the field horizontally: UVa’s defense held Miami to 28 points and 372 yards, but the Hurricanes started their backup quarterback. Malik Cunningham is among the best signal callers in the ACC, and the Cardinals have speed at running back and at wide receiver. If Louisville tests the edges, the may reap the benefits of missed tackles. Former Louisville receiver Tutu Atwell took a jet sweep 77 yards for a touchdown against Virginia in 2019.
Win the turnover battle: Louisville recorded more total yards than UVa in 2020, but the Cavaliers forced two fumbles and returned an interception for a touchdown. That was essentially the difference in the 14-point win. If Louisville holds onto the football, the Cardinals have a great chance to win at home.
Convert in the red zone: Louisville scores on 94.4% of its red-zone possessions, the best mark in the ACC. Of the team’s 18 trips into the red zone, 14 have resulted in touchdowns. UVa has done well in the red zone, holding opponents to 12 touchdowns in 21 red-zone trips. UVa opponents have visited the red zone six times this fall without scoring any points at all.