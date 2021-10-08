Keys to victory: Virginia at Louisville

Keys to victory for Saturday's ACC matchup between Virginia and Louisville.

Virginia

Make Malik Cunningham one dimensional: Louisville’s exceptional quarterback ran for 197 yards against UVa a season ago, but he only threw for 161 yards and tossed an interception that was returned for a touchdown by Noah Taylor. Cunningham is averaging over 300 yards per game this season as an efficient passer and special runner. UVa needs to at least limit his efficiency in one of those areas to have a chance to win.

Score a bunch: It’s very hard to imagine this game being a defensive slugfest. The over/under for the game is hovering around 70 points, and UVa might very well need 40 points to win Saturday. The offense needs to be more efficient than the last three weeks, when penalties and turnovers held the Cavaliers back from scoring 40-plus points after opening the year with consecutive 40-point performances.