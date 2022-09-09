Keys to victory: Virginia at Illinois

Keys to victory for Saturday's matchup between Virginia and Illinois.

Virginia

Swarm to tackle Brown: Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott knows how to spot skill at the running back position, considering he regularly tutored standout rushers in his time at Clemson like Travis Etienne and Wayne Gallman. So, earlier this week when Elliott said Illinois running back Chase Brown, “is very, very talented,” and “you can see that he’s very, very comfortable in the scheme,” it’s easy to see why the Hoos must be on alert to bring down Brown when they can. He’s the nation’s top rusher and for good reason. Brown is playing behind a strong offensive line, and also knows how to anticipate widening lanes to run through and can make opposing defenders miss in open space. UVa’s defense must hustle together and gang tackle to take Brown to the ground, so he doesn’t slip away for long gains.

Take the middle-eight minutes: Virginia’s performance in the four minutes before halftime and the four minutes after halftime — what UVa terms the “middle-eight minutes” — this past Saturday might’ve cost the Cavaliers against a more formidable foe instead of FCS-level Richmond. Elliott and company were content to take a 28-10 advantage into the locker room on the heels of four straight scoring drives when they had the chance to further separate from the Spiders. He said they should’ve been more aggressive with their possession before the break. Perhaps, that would’ve helped Hoos continue their dominance, but instead they started the second half slow with two turnovers on their first two possessions and let Richmond back in the contest. They need to have a cleaner finish to the first half and stronger start to the second half this week.

Keep spreading the ball around: There’s an uptick in difficulty when it comes to defending the Cavaliers if they continue to distribute the ball like they did last week. Eight different skill players were targeted in the passing game, and seven had catches. Five had multiple receptions. And in the running game, three different running backs had at least four carries, and UVa is scheduled to add two more backs, who have been injured, to the rotation this week. With so many players for quarterback Brennan Armstrong to hand the ball off to or throw to, Illinois’ defense won’t be able to pick and choose who they want to cover or game plan to stop.

Illinois

Run it until it’s stopped: Illinois’ identity under coach Bret Bielema is to run the football, and do it productively even when its opponent knows the Illini are going to run the ball. Brown is averaging 6.4 yards per carry and has 350 rushing yards already this season, and there’s no reason to believe he can’t continue to accumulate yards against UVa, which feels it yielded too much to Richmond — 170 yards — on the ground last week. The Cavaliers improved against the run as their opener went on, but given the fact that they had one of the worst rushing defenses in the sport last year (225.8 rushing yards allowed per game), Bielema’s staff should make UVa stop their running attack because if the Hoos can’t, Brown will continue to pile up yards, Illinois will rack up scoring chances and be able to control the clock.

Finish the sustained drives: Illinois must believe a win got away last week at Indiana as the Hoosiers prevailed, 23-20, using a go-ahead touchdown with 23 seconds left to take the Big Ten bout. Ahead of the game-winning Indiana drive, though, Illinois had multiple chances to widen its lead. The Fighting Illini had four offensive possessions in which it marched past midfield, but came out with no points to show for it. Two more of their drives ended in field goals. Had Illinois scored any points on those four completely missed opportunities or tallied touchdowns instead of the two field goals, it would’ve had an easy victory. Illinois will look to correct those issues and be more efficient this week.

Let Newton loose: Virginia’s offensive line yielded only one sack last week, when it broke in five new starters playing together for the first time. Against Illinois, the challenge is greater because defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton is a disruptor. The Fighting Illini should let him loose to try to chase Armstrong. Newton had three sacks last fall in his redshirt freshman season and has another this season. As a whole, Illinois’ lone sack through two games belongs to Newton, so they should look to put him in more advantageous matchups this week. Maybe against Cavaliers freshman left tackle McKale Boley, who did a nice job in his first career start last Saturday, but hasn’t faced this level of competition yet.