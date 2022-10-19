Keys to victory: Virginia at Georgia Tech

Keys to victory for Thursdays' ACC matchup between Virginia and Georgia Tech.

Virginia

Don’t dip in consistency: To this point in the season, the Cavaliers have played extremely well in parts of games. Their second-half rally at Syracuse was nearly good enough to stun the Orange. They opened up a 10-0 lead in the opening quarter against Louisville the last time out only to collapse in the second period through the end contest. There were positive spurts in wins over FCS foe Richmond and in-state opponent Old Dominion, but the Hoos have yet to put together a complete, consistent effort from start to finish. It’d benefit them to eventually do that, and if they can against the Georgia Tech, they’d increase their shot to win and show a major stride to begin the back half of their campaign.

Be prepared to stop run: Under interim coach Brent Key, the Yellow Jackets have run the ball much better than when ousted headman Geoff Collins was in charge. In back-to-back wins over Pittsburgh and Duke with Key leading, Georgia Tech averaged 206 rushing yards per game compared to only 123.2 rushing yards per game during its 1-3 start under Collins. In UVa’s most recent loss to Louisville, the Cardinals gashed the Hoos for 198 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. The Cavaliers need to be ready for Georgia Tech’s offense, which with Key — its former run-game coordinator — barking orders, has proven a commitment to the running game. UVa had no tackles for loss against Louisville, and that needs to change to disrupt the Yellow Jackets’ run game, which features quarterback Jeff Sims and running backs Hassan Hall, Dontae Smith and Dylan McDuffie.

Catch it cleanly: UVa quarterback Brennan Armstrong has been better the last two games, and his completion rate probably should be higher than the 55% it sits at now. Repeatedly his wide receivers, a group that was so good a year ago, hasn’t caught the ball with the same effectiveness. Against Louisville, both Dontayvion Wicks and Keytaon Thompson had critical drops, though, Thompson has usually been dependable this fall. Wicks’ drops are more regular week to week and certainly puzzling for the Cavaliers, who probably thought he’d be able to build on his breakout 2021, when he set the school single-season record for receiving yards. Hoos coach Tony Elliott said he worked closely with the receivers during their off week to start reducing the number of drops.

Georgia Tech

Keep momentum rolling: An upset win over then-No. 24 Pittsburgh on Oct. 1 followed by an overtime victory against Duke on Oct. 8 was a great way for Key, a former Georgia Tech offensive lineman, to begin his stint as the interim coach and refuel hopes for the Yellow Jackets to make something of their season. Versus the Cavaliers, Georgia Tech needs to continue what’s worked the past two games. The Yellow Jackets won the turnover battle in each of those contests, got dynamic efforts from Sims both on the ground and through the air and limited the opposition’s rushing attack. Star Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda was held to 31 rushing yards by Georgia Tech, and in its consecutive wins, the Yellow Jackets yielded an average of 124 rushing yards per game. Taking the turnover advantage, having good quarterback play and stopping the run is a great recipe for success.

Create critical turnovers: Georgia Tech’s 12 turnovers gained this fall are tied for the second most in the ACC, and one area UVa’s offense has had issues with this season is ball-security. The Cavaliers’ 15 turnovers lost are the most in the conference. If Georgia Tech can take the ball away to derail UVa drives — like a few of its opponents have this season — the Yellow Jackets will create extra possessions for Sims and their offense to worsen the Cavaliers’ chances to get a much-needed win. Against Louisville, Armstrong’s fumble in the red zone while leading 10-0 was enough of a rally-starter for the Cardinals to erase the deficit for a win in Charlottesville.

Find the lead rusher: Hall’s 157 rushing yards led Georgia Tech against Pitt and Sims’ 95 rushing yards topped the stat sheet for the Yellow Jackets against Duke. Though they use multiple backs and incorporate the quarterback into their rushing attack, they’ve had one, clear-cut lead rusher emerge in their victories. Even against FCS Western Carolina, it was Smith, who went for 102 yards and three scores on the ground to pace Georgia Tech. When one of their rushers puts together a standout performance, the Yellow Jackets usually find the win column.