Keys to victory: Virginia at Florida State

Bennett Conlin's keys to victory for Saturday night's ACC matchup between Virginia and Florida State.
Virginia
Win the turnover battle: Virginia is 4-0 this season when winning the turnover battle and 0-4 when losing it. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong played exceptionally last week, and if he takes care of the ball, the Cavaliers will be in good shape.
Run the rock: Last week, UVa ran the ball less effectively than it hoped. Florida State’s rushing defense is abysmal, allowing an ACC-worst five yards per carry. The Seminoles give up nearly three rushing touchdowns per game. Look for a bounce-back performance from Virginia’s rushing attack.
Next man up: Richard Burney, Jowon Briggs and Charles Snowden won’t be on the field this week for the Cavaliers. Safeties Joey Blount and Brenton Nelson aren’t listed on the depth chart as they battle injuries. UVa’s backups, thrust into starting roles, need to step up the rest of the way for the Cavaliers to keep up their winning ways.
Florida State
Keep the game close: This isn’t your father’s Florida State. The Seminoles are 2-6 this season with five of their losses coming by double digits. Florida State needs to enter the second half with at least a chance of upsetting the Wahoos.
Slow Armstrong: Florida State’s defense looks like a liability this fall, and that’s especially bad news this week. Virginia starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong is healthy and confident, playing the best football of his career in recent weeks. The Seminoles need to keep him in the pocket and bait him into mistakes with creative coverages.
Want to win: The Seminoles sit at 2-6 in a rebuilding year during a pandemic. They might play a rescheduled game with Clemson on Dec. 12. If not, only games with Virginia and Duke remain. It would be easy for the players to check out mentally, given the season’s path thus far. If the Seminoles don’t show up excited to compete, it could turn into a blowout.
