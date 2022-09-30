Keys to victory: Virginia at Duke

Keys to victory for Saturday's ACC matchup between Virginia and Duke.

Virginia

Start fast on offense: In each of the Cavaliers’ last three contests, they haven’t opened the game with any consistency on offense. UVa has tallied one first-quarter touchdown during that span — losses at Illinois and Syracuse and a home win over Old Dominion. That lone opening-quarter TD came in the victory over the Monarchs and it was a 1-yard rushing score for running back Mike Hollins. Other than that, though, turnovers have voided opportunities to finish early drives in the end zone. On the other hand, Duke has made it a habit of starting quickly. The Blue Devils are outscoring opponents 52-7 in opening quarters this season, and if UVa digs itself too much of a hole, it might not be able to charge back against an opponent averaging 34.3 points per game.

Create pressure in the backfield: Not only will the Hoos have to keep up the constant pass rush to put opposing quarterbacks under duress — UVa’s 3.5 sacks per game are the fifth most in the country — but this week the Cavaliers will need their defensive line to influence how they attempt to slow the Blue Devils’ rushing attack. Duke is averaging 5.86 yards per rush, which is the best rate in the ACC entering Saturday’s contest. The Cavaliers’ front — headed by defensive ends Chico Bennett Jr. and Kam Butler — would benefit from defensive tackle Aaron Faumui, whose five tackles for loss leads the club, being at his best against Duke’s O-Line and trio of running threats. Quarterback Riley Leonard and running backs Jaylen Coleman and Jordan Waters each have more than 30 rushing attempts this season.

Find kicking-game consistency: One of the reasons why Virginia was behind 16-0 at halftime last week at Syracuse was because of its kicking issues. Then-starting field-goal kicker Brendan Farrell missed a 50-yard try and a 48-yard attempt, failing to get the Cavaliers points on drives into Syracuse territory. He’s been replaced this week by freshman kicker Will Bettridge, who will handle the field-goal duties for the first time in his career. Last week, he had an extra-point attempt blocked after stepping in for Farrell, but UVa coach Tony Elliott said that was more a product of bad protection than Bettridge’s boot. Either way, the Hoos cannot have their field-goal chances result in no points, especially at Duke, where it’s likely to be wet and rainy and drives into Blue Devils territory might be scarce because of the weather.

Duke

Gear to stop the run: One way for UVa’s offense to find success in Durham will be to run the ball like it did in the second half at Syracuse, when the Cavaliers racked up 106 yards through the final 30 minutes and averaged 9.6 yards per rush during the fourth quarter. Elliott and Hoos OC Des Kitchings are committed to the run, and will test Duke until the Blue Devils prove they can stop it, given how they’ve defended the run in recent outings. Two weeks ago, in a win over FCS North Carolina A&T, Duke yielded 217 yards on the ground, and last Saturday in a loss at Kansas, the Blue Devils gave up 207 rushing yards. They need to be better against an offense determined to run the football.

Keep dividing touches: This week, Cavaliers linebacker Hunter Stewart said a difficulty in attempting to stop Duke’s running game is accounting for the three different potential ball-carriers — Leonard, Coleman and Waters. He said, especially when the QB Leonard is involved, Duke takes away the number advantage a defense could have. Leonard is averaging a team-best 6.3 yards per run, Coleman leads the squad with four rushing touchdowns and Waters’ 215 net rushing yards are the most on the roster. If Duke keeps divvying up its rushing attempts, the Blue Devils could feel good about their chances to maintain their running success.

Capitalize on UVa mistakes: Duke leads the ACC and is 11th nationally for turnover margin (+1.50 turnovers per game). The Blue Devils take away the ball when they’re on defense and protect it when they’re on offense, which is a recipe for success. Meanwhile, UVa gives the ball away more than any other team in the league. The Cavaliers’ 10 turnovers lost are tied for the fourth most in the country, and should their woes continue, Duke will have chances to capitalize on Virginia’s problems and separate in the bout.