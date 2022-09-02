Keys to victory: Richmond at Virginia

Keys to victory for Saturday's season opener between Richmond and Virginia.

Virginia

Don’t overload the playbook: With new offensive and defensive schemes having been installed during the spring and throughout the preseason, the Cavaliers will benefit from offensive coordinator Des Kitchings and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski paring down everything they’ve implemented to only use the concepts and plays that UVa players can best execute in this opener. Both Kitchings and Rudzinski have said they’d do that and try to keep the game plan as simple as possible in order for their players to operate without hesitation and be comfortable.

Get the ball to playmakers: The Cavaliers’ quartet of talented wide receivers — Dontayvion Wicks, Keytaon Thompson, Billy Kemp IV and Lavel Davis Jr. — create issues for any secondary trying to defend that many proven pass-catchers. Richmond’s defensive backfield, especially, will be strained considering it cannot match the speed of the Hoos, so it’d make sense for UVa to test the Spiders’ secondary.

Always identify Herres: If there’s one member of Richmond’s offense who Virginia’s defense needs to be aware of, it’s wide receiver Jakob Herres. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder is difficult to match up with in one-on-one situations and he can turn 50-50 balls into receptions. He earned FCS All-American honors while with VMI ahead of transferring to UR for this season, and in his career, he’s hauled in 226 passes for 3,006 yards and 26 touchdowns. Once Richmond is inside the red zone, don’t be surprised if the Spiders give Herres chances to display his tough-catch ability.

Richmond

Tackling in space: A distinct advantage for UVa in this meeting is its athleticism at wide receiver. Covering the likes of Wicks and company will be tough enough, but when Richmond forces underneath throws, the Spiders cannot afford for UVa’s pass-catchers to slip past tackles, elude defenders and turn short gains into longer ones. That, in the worse-case scenario for Richmond, could lead to big-play touchdowns or even as demoralizing, lengthen drives for the Cavaliers while UR’s defense remains on the field longer than it needs to be throughout a series.

Clean special teams: In Richmond’s FBS matchup last year, the Spiders’ chance to upset Virginia Tech diminished late in the first half when the Hokies returned a punt for a 60-yard touchdown. Spiders coach Russ Huesman said FBS opponents can showcase their superior speed in the special teams phase, and he doesn’t want his club to fall victim to that again. UR can’t expect to win if it’ll give up a punt- or kick-return score or allow a field goal or punt to be blocked. It needs to execute on special teams.

Establishing the run: One way to keep the ball away from the Cavaliers’ offense is to run the football. New Spiders OC Billy Cosh is known for the air raid system that enabled VMI to become one of the FCS’ top passing outfits, but what goes almost unnoticed is Cosh’s offenses there ran the ball, too. VMI averaged 161.5 yards on the ground per game last year and 4.2 yards per carry. Richmond has veteran running backs on its roster, led by Aaron Dykes, and although the Spiders might prefer to use quick tempo, they could benefit from slowing down — to help their defense — on Saturday if UVa forces some early punts.