Keys to victory: Pittsburgh at Virginia

Keys to victory for Saturday's ACC Coastal Division matchup between Pittsburgh and Virginia.

Virginia

Maintain simplicity on offense: The Cavaliers tallied 28 points a week ago — their largest scoring output against a Power Five opponent this year — in their loss to North Carolina. And afterward, Hoos coach Tony Elliott said his offense’s success came in spite of not doing “anything spectacular other than making the play required.” They ran the ball effectively, especially in the red zone, where UVa scored four touchdowns in four chances while averaging 5.5 yards per carry and didn’t commit any drive-killing penalties. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong was a key cog in the run game, rushing for two touchdowns, and also was effective when he threw, finding wide receivers Billy Kemp IV and JR Wilson as well as tight end Sackett Wood Jr. for positive gains. This week, if the Cavaliers can follow a similar script and stay ahead of the chains, they’d benefit and challenge Pittsburgh’s defense.

Trust the tight end: Wood’s superb line — six catches for 94 yards last Saturday — revealed a threat at tight end that the Hoos haven’t flashed since current Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods was catching passes and racking up touchdowns for them last fall. Wood, a Lynchburg native, said he is comfortable in UVa’s offense and knows how to get open, especially in the middle of the field as he’s evolved into a pass-catcher that Armstrong has increasingly more trust in. And when wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr., Keytaon Thompson and Dontavyion Wicks, who are all day-to-day with various injuries, get back on the field, Wood isn’t going to be as high on the priority list to get the ball to. But he shouldn’t be forgotten about. He’s proven to be reliable, considering he has at least one reception in four of the last five games and played well in a more magnified role against nationally-ranked UNC.

Sell out to stop the run: It’s no secret what Pittsburgh wants to do on offense. The Panthers are a run-first outfit. With first-year offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. calling plays, they enter this meeting against UVa with a run-pass ratio of 58% run and 42% pass. Last year, Pitt was throwing the ball at a 51% clip and running it at a 49% rate, so the Panthers have altered their identity. For as improved as the Cavaliers are on defense, they have struggled at times against the run. They’re 11th in the ACC for rushing defense (149.2 yards allowed per game), so the Hoos will need their D-Line to win the line of scrimmage in order to slow Pitt star running back Israel Abanikanda and dynamic sophomore Rodney Hammond Jr.

Pittsburgh

Keep Abanikanda fresh: Earlier this week, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi told local reporters the Panthers would try to use multiple running backs against the Cavaliers in order to keep Abanikanda, who missed last week’s win over Syracuse, fresh. And that’s a good thing, especially since Pitt has quality rushers to fill in for their star. Against the Orange, sophomore Hammond Jr., a Norfolk native, rushed for 124 yards and a TD to help his team win that game. Hammond also had two rushing touchdowns against West Virginia earlier this fall. Additionally, running backs Vincent Davis and C’Bo Flemister have earned touches, too. The tandem of Abanikanda and Hammond should be enough to allow Abanikanda to ease back in and to make the most of his carries against the UVa defense.

Bottle up Armstrong: The Cavaliers’ offense might be at its best when Armstrong is taking off and racking up rushing yards. Against North Carolina last Saturday, he tallied 64 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground and he’s had at least that many rushing yards in UVa’s last three games to help the Hoos move the football more effectively. If Pitt can take away Armstrong’s running ability — whether it’s through pressure on the QB or with a spy — it’ll hinder UVa offensively. Last week, Pitt’s defensive line sacked Syracuse signal-caller Carlos Del Rio-Wilson six times and he had only seven rushing yards as the Orange struggled to find any success on the ground or through the air. If Armstrong becomes limited and must sit in the pocket, that could be an issue for UVa’s O-Line.

Let Wayne work: In back-to-back contests, Pittsburgh wide receiver Jared Wayne registered 100-plus receiving yards. And just because Abanikanda is Pittsburgh’s most dangerous threat, Wayne shouldn’t be left out of the equation. He can catch passes for first downs or go over the top of the defense for a play-action pass after the opposition is drawn in by all the rushing attempts logged by Abanikanda and Hammond. Wayne has some long grabs of 64 yards and 50 yards this fall and is capable of hurting the defense, too. In 2021, he had four catches against UVa and could make a difference this week after the Cavaliers were hurt by another veteran receiver, UNC’s Josh Downs, a week ago.