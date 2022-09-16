Keys to victory: Old Dominion at Virginia

Keys to victory for Saturday's matchup between Virginia and Old Dominion.

Virginia

Keep Armstrong protected: Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong was sacked five times last week and once in the opener. Opponents have combined to rack up nine quarterback hurries of Armstrong this season, too. The left-handed signal-caller still possesses all of the ability to throw well like he did last season, but needs more time with a clean pocket in order to get rid of the football properly. This week, Virginia’s offensive line added extra, nightly meeting time with a focus on being better prepared for Old Dominion’s defensive front and blitz packages than it was for Illinois’ defense. UVa needs the study sessions to pay off for the group, so Armstrong can be the impact player he’s always been.

Win one-on-ones: Along the same lines, Armstrong would benefit from his receivers taking advantage of their one-on-one matchups on the perimeter. Hoos coach Tony Elliott said the star-studded quartet of pass-catchers — Dontayvion Wicks, Keytaon Thompson, Lavel Davis Jr. and Billy Kemp IV — struggled to separate from opposing cornerbacks last Saturday, and ultimately forced Armstrong to hold the ball longer than he needed to. If those four can beat defensive backs, the Cavaliers’ passing game has a chance to get back on track against the Monarchs. UVa OC Des Kitchings said he still likes man-on-man opportunities in spit of the result last Saturday, because “we have the personnel to win one-on-ones.”

Continue to create turnovers: UVa’s defense was disruptive in its loss at Illinois. The Hoos forced four turnovers, and normally, creating that many takeaways only enhances the path to victory. They tallied one interception, and three forced fumbles and recovered all three. Coordinator John Rudzinski’s unit drills a turnover circuit each day in practice, so the importance of turnovers is reinforced with every session and defenders have an understanding for making those game-changing plays heading into a Saturday. A similar performance this week, would only be a boon for the Cavaliers.

Old Dominion

Target the tight end: Old Dominion’s 6-foot-8 tight end Zack Kuntz gives the Monarchs a target the Cavaliers simply cannot match in size. Kuntz’s 73 receptions were the second most for any tight end in the country a year ago. He has only two catches through two weeks this season since opponents have aligned their respective defenses to cover him closely. But after UVa allowed a pair of touchdown receptions to tight ends last week, the Monarchs need to find ways to get the second-year Penn State transfer involved whether in the red zone, in the middle of the field or outside.

Play dynamic special teams: Under coach Ricky Rahne, the Monarchs have made it a habit of playing momentum-shifting special teams. ODU blocked a pair of extra-point tries last week at East Carolina, and that’s just the start of how Rahne’s bunch can exploit weaknesses. In 2021, the Monarchs returned two kicks for touchdowns and had a punt return for a score. UVa had a costly gaffe on special teams a week ago when Kemp IV fumbled a punt return and the ball bounced into the end zone where Illinois landed on it for a score. If ODU can win the third phase of the game, it’ll increase its chances to take down the Cavaliers.

Limit big-play runs: East Carolina got whatever it wanted in the running game against ODU a week ago. The Monarchs surrendered an 81-yard touchdown run, a 15-yard touchdown run and another chunk run of 43 yards while ECU averaged 5.6 yards per carry. UVa will be looking to get its run game moving like it did in Week 1 when both Armstrong and running back Perris Jones eclipsed 100 rushing yards, so ODU needs to keep the ground game in check while knowing the Cavaliers are likely to force the Monarchs to show they can stop it.