Keys to victory: Notre Dame at Virginia

Keys to victory for Saturday night's matchup between Notre Dame and Virginia.

Virginia

Armstrong’s health: Virginia could be without the nation’s second-leading passer Brennan Armstrong, who is dealing with an apparent rib injury. Armstrong has been one of the best quarterbacks in the country this campaign, earning consideration for the Davey O’Brien Award, Maxwell Award, Manning Award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. If he can play, the Cavaliers can operate as they’d like to with their trusted, proven starter. But if he can’t, it’s likely that freshman Jay Woolfolk, a former Benedictine College Prep standout, steps in. UVa offensive coordinator Robert Anae said Woolfork and Amstrong have similar skill sets. Woolfolk has only made three appearances in his young career to this point, though.