Keys to victory: North Carolina at Virginia

Keys to victory for Saturday's ACC Coastal Division matchup between Virginia and North Carolina.

Virginia

End the red-zone woes: The Cavaliers’ loss last week to Miami came in large part due to their failures to put the ball in the end zone when they had ample chance to do so. In the second half of the four-overtime setback to the Hurricanes, UVa had two set of fresh downs from inside the Miami 5 immediately following big plays. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s 47-yard pass to wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. set up a first-and-goal from the 3 early in the third quarter and then running back Mike Hollins’ 64-yard reception set up another first-and-goal from the 1 later in the same period. Between the two scenarios, UVa had seven offensive snaps from close range and never crossed the goal line. There was a dropped pass in the end zone by tight end Grant Misch, three run plays that netted no yards and a sad try at a trick play. For the year, the Cavaliers have kicked field goals or not scored at all on 15 of their 26 total trips into the red zone. To beat North Carolina, the Hoos need touchdowns.

Trust a strong secondary: UVa defensive coordinator John Rudzinski and defensive passing game coordinator Curome Cox, to this point, have done a phenomenal job helping the Cavaliers enhance the play of their secondary while co-coaching the corners and safeties. Virginia’s 192.9 passing yards allowed per game gives it the third best passing defense in the ACC and the 25th best passing defense nationally. Corners Anthony Johnson and Fentrell Cypress II have racked up 11 pass breakups apiece as the only pair of teammates in the FBS to do so, while safeties Jonas Sanker, Antonio Clary and Coen King continue making contributions. This week, those five will be tested against the Tar Heels’ passing offense (334.4 yards per game), which ranks sixth nationally. UVa must trust its defensive backs will elevate their play this week against stiff competition to continue their excellent campaigns.

Involve Wicks in the plan: One of the travesties of last Saturday’s contest was the Cavaliers targeted their most talented wide receiver on their first offensive play of the game and then not again until midway through the third quarter. UVa tried a deep shot to wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks on the initial snap and Wicks beat the opposing corner to get behind the defense. Armstrong unloaded a throw, but it sailed way beyond his speedy pass-catcher. Wicks showed signs of breaking out in the Hoos’ win over Georgia Tech, but didn’t get the same chance versus the Canes. He finished with one catch for 14 yards. In order to move the ball against UNC, the Cavaliers will need the Heels to concern themselves with covering Wicks, who had 183 receiving yards and a TD at UNC last year.

North Carolina

Don’t let UVa’s offense get right: The Virginia offense has had its struggles since the start of the season with little sign of being on the correct track to fixing major problems — like those pesky red-zone issues — anytime soon. But, seeing North Carolina’s defense should at least provide UVa a touch of confidence considering Armstrong threw for a school-record 554 yards to go along with four touchdowns against Carolina last fall. Success early in this matchup could spur on Armstrong and company to believe in themselves on at least one afternoon while pitted against a defense that, frankly, has had problems, too. UNC’s 31.38 points allowed per game are the most given up in the ACC and the Heels rank 110th nationally in the category. They’ve yielded three or more rushing touchdowns in games four times this season and three or more passing touchdowns in games four times also. UNC’s defense, which coach Mack Brown said is improving weekly, can’t allow UVa to get right.

Keep spreading the ball around: One of Tar Heels signal-caller Drake Maye’s best attributes is he distributes the ball really well as if he was a point guard finding the open man and dishing out assists. Last week in UNC’s win against Pittsburgh, Maye found 10 different pass-catchers in his 388-yard passing effort. Wide receivers Josh Downs and Antoine Green each registered more than 100 receiving yards, making it extremely difficult for any defense — including UVa’s ahead of this meeting — to prepare to stop just one of them. And that’s been a theme throughout the fall for Maye and Heels OC Phil Longo. His air raid offense is designed for multiple athletes to touch the ball and Maye has delivered. Ten different offensive players have at least one receiving touchdown and six of those 10 have logged multiple receiving scores — Downs, Green, J.J. Jones, Bryson Nesbit, Kamari Morales and Kobe Paysour. If Maye can keep spreading the catches around, UVa’s defense will be tested like it hasn’t been yet this season.

Find Taylor’s replacement: Earlier this week, Brown announced UNC outside linebacker Noah Taylor, a UVa transfer, would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Taylor is the Heels’ season leader in tackles for loss (6) and sacks (3.5), so his absence creates a void that Carolina will have to try fill against Taylor’s former team. One option could be Chris Collins, a Richmond native, in his fifth year at UNC. Whoever steps into Taylor’s spot will need to showcase the same versatility Taylor always possessed — rushing the quarterback, playing tough against the run and occasionally in pass coverage — even when he was with the Cavaliers.