Keys to victory: North Carolina at Virginia

Bennett Conlin's keys to victory for Saturday's ACC matchup between North Carolina and Virginia.

Virginia

Create takeaways: Stopping Sam Howell and North Carolina’s offense consistently requires an elite defensive effort. While forcing the Tar Heels to punt is a massive challenge, forcing turnovers makes up for the occasional defensive mistake. UVa gives up a lot of big plays. It’s time for the defense to start making big plays of its own.

Stop the run: Any chance of slowing down UNC’s offense outside of forcing turnovers comes by first slowing down the rushing attack. Michael Carter and Javonte Williams both average at least 6.9 yards per carry, and they’ve combined for 13 rushing touchdowns and more than 1,000 yards in five games this fall. UVa needs its inside linebackers to perform exceptionally well.