Keys to victory: North Carolina at Virginia

Bennett Conlin's keys to victory for Saturday's ACC matchup between North Carolina and Virginia.
Virginia
Create takeaways: Stopping Sam Howell and North Carolina’s offense consistently requires an elite defensive effort. While forcing the Tar Heels to punt is a massive challenge, forcing turnovers makes up for the occasional defensive mistake. UVa gives up a lot of big plays. It’s time for the defense to start making big plays of its own.
Stop the run: Any chance of slowing down UNC’s offense outside of forcing turnovers comes by first slowing down the rushing attack. Michael Carter and Javonte Williams both average at least 6.9 yards per carry, and they’ve combined for 13 rushing touchdowns and more than 1,000 yards in five games this fall. UVa needs its inside linebackers to perform exceptionally well.
Lean on Armstrong: Despite being relatively inexperienced as a collegiate starter, Brennan Armstrong looks like a foundational building block for UVa’s offense. He makes plays as a passer and as a runner, and UVa plays its best football with him on the field. While the three-quarterback system shows success at times, leaning on the legs of Armstrong rather than his quarterback peers ensures the UVa player taking the snap is also a passing threat. If UVa wins, it’ll be in large part due to Armstrong.
North Carolina
Start fast: All five of UVa’s opponents have held a lead against the Cavaliers at some point in the first quarter. UNC’s only loss of the fall came when it fell down multiple scores early to Florida State. If Mack Brown’s team jumps out to a lead, it’ll be tough for an inconsistent Virginia team to catch up.
Test UVa’s defensive backs: Few teams nationally possess big play potential like North Carolina. With an abundance of talent at the skill positions, the Tar Heels should try to stretch the field against a UVa secondary battling injuries and struggling mightily against long passes.
Avoid a letdown: North Carolina is the more talented, consistent and productive football team. As we saw in the loss to Florida State, however, the Tar Heels need to show up ready to play or they can falter. Coming off a blowout win in a rivalry game, North Carolina’s players must put last week in the past and focus on the task at hand, because UVa plays better than its 1-4 record suggests.
