Keys to victory: N.C. State at Virginia

Bennett Conlin's keys to victory for Saturday's ACC matchup between Virginia and N.C. State.
Virginia
» Create havoc: A week after forcing seven Duke turnovers and sacking the Blue Devils five times, the Cavaliers tallied two sacks but couldn’t force a turnover in the loss to Clemson. The Wahoos pride themselves on making plays defensively, and they’ll need to generate pressure on N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary to throw the talented passer out of a rhythm.
» Establish the run: Sorry to those who love analytics, but the Cavaliers can benefit from using an old-school approach and rushing the ball frequently Saturday. Wayne Taulapapa and Brennan Armstrong have combined to rush for 278 yards and three touchdowns through two games, and the Cavaliers rank 10th nationally in time of possession. Virginia believes in its offensive line this season, and N.C. State’s defense allows three rushing touchdowns per game. The Wahoos should trust Taulapapa and company on the ground.
» Attack early: UVa enters the game without a first-quarter point this fall. The Wolfpack probably expect short, underneath passes early as the Cavaliers aim to get Armstrong into a rhythm. Taking a deep shot — potentially to Lavel Davis Jr. — early in the game might catch the Wolfpack off guard and lead to early UVa points.
N.C. State
» Trust the passing game: Even after a game against Travis Etienne and Clemson, UVa is allowing fewer than 100 rushing yards per contest. The Wolfpack are averaging just 3.9 yards per carry this fall. Devin Leary gives the Wolfpack their best chance to win, and they should come out firing in the passing game with a dominant rushing performance not looking promising.
» Third-down defense: N.C. State allows 38.7 points per game, the worst mark in the ACC. It’s been tough sledding defensively this fall, but the Wolfpack face UVa team converting just 36.4% of its third-down attempts. The Wolfpack need to force UVa off the field consistently on third downs if they want any shot at keeping the Cavaliers under 30 points. If the Cavaliers convert more than 40% of their third downs, they should control time of possession and the game.
» Win the special teams battle: Both offenses can score points. UVa’s defense is better. N.C. State’s best shot at winning a phase of the game comes on special teams, where the Wolfpack have excelled on field goals and kickoff coverage. Punt coverage has been iffy, but there’s reason for N.C. State fans to believe the Wolfpack can outplay UVa on special teams.
