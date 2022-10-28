Keys to victory: Miami at Virginia

Keys to victory for Saturday's ACC Coastal Division matchup between Virginia and Miami.

Virginia

Keep pressure on the QB: The Cavaliers’ eight sacks in their win last week over Georgia Tech tied for the second most sacks UVa has ever had in a game. More importantly, that tally wasn’t a fluke. Defensive coordinator John Rudzinski as well as defensive ends coach Chris Slade and defensive tackles coach Kevin Downing have continuously gotten production from the front — with ends Chico Bennett Jr. and Kam Butler leading the way — this fall. In five of the Hoos’ seven contests, they’ve registered multiple sacks to make opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable. The Yellow Jackets’ Zach Gibson had little time to get rid of the ball, and the same was true for Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader, who was sacked six times when the Cavaliers nearly upended the Orange last month. Considering Miami’s quarterback situation, whether it’s Tyler Van Dyke returning from injury or backup Jake Garcia making his first career start, UVa’s defense would be set up for another big day if it can pressure whoever gets the nod behind center.

Use Armstrong in the run game again: Against Georgia Tech, the Cavaliers racked up more total yards (410) than they did in any previous game this season against a Power Five opponent. A big reason for their ability to push the ball into Yellow Jackets’ territory was because of how coach Tony Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings used QB Brennan Armstrong in the running game. He had draws that were executed well, and led the team with 91 yards on the ground and a rushing score. Elliott said Armstrong made great decisions, too, about when to keep the ball when receivers were covered. That kind of output by the QB would aid any offensive line, and this week since Miami has an excellent front capable of getting to Armstrong, he and the O-Line would benefit from him using his legs. If the Canes have to worry about Armstrong taking off on the ground, he might find himself with more time to throw.

Get Wicks going: After UVa wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks turned an ordinary catch near the sideline into a 44-yard, highlight-reel touchdown reception last week, Armstrong called it a “vintage” play by his receiver and Kitchings said, “I’ve been waiting for that.” The scoring grab showed Wicks is still capable of creating those game-changing and impactful moments, which is why Armstrong and Kitchings need to get the playmaker involved early to increase his chances of making a big play again to get the Cavaliers into the end zone against the Hurricanes. Wicks has also had his fair share of drops this fall, but enters with 29 catches for 416 yards and two touchdowns.

Miami

Minimize the turnovers: Miami’s recipe for disaster against Duke last weekend wasn’t a secret. The Hurricanes turned the ball over eight times — five fumbles and three interceptions — including one pick returned for a touchdown, to make life easier on the Blue Devils. Garcia threw the three interceptions and fumbled twice. Van Dyke fumbled once and so did Jaylan Knighton and Key’Shawn Smith. Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis called the mistakes “drive-killers” and “momentum swings in the game” that deflated Miami during its loss. He said they’d try to clean up those issues during the week, so they don’t have the same problems against the Cavaliers, who employ an opportunistic defense, too. UVa’s 13 turnovers gained are tied for the 29th most in the country. Should Miami have problems taking care of the football again, it’ll decrease the chance for a win on the road in Charlottesville.

Eliminate big-play points: For as much talent and athleticism as Miami can boast on its defense and in its secondary, the Hurricanes have given up way too many quick-strike, long passing touchdowns. This fall, opponents of Miami have combined for seven touchdowns through the air on plays of 25 yards or more. That list of seven includes four touchdown throws of 69 yards or more. Last month at home against Middle Tennessee State, the Hurricanes even surrendered a 98-yard pass for a score. Virginia deploys weapons on the perimeter to try to replicate some of those one-play touchdowns that foes of Miami have found success with, so the Hurricanes must try to take the long passing opportunities away from Wicks and fellow wide receivers Keytaon Thompson and Lavel Davis Jr. this week. Wicks has two TD receptions of 40 yards or more in the Cavaliers’ last two games. And of the 12 touchdowns he’s registered in his career, six have gone for 40 or more yards.

Target the tight end: Typically, good things happen for Miami’s offense when it involves fifth-year senior Will Mallory into the game plan. And this week, especially with the chance Garcia becomes the starter behind center, it might behoove the Hurricanes to give the redshirt freshman signal-caller a trusted target. Mallory, a potential NFL Draft pick come the spring, at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, is an easy pass-catcher to see over the line of scrimmage and he can make contested catches. He enters the bout with Virginia having accumulated 25 receptions for 349 yards and a touchdown this season.