Keys to victory: Louisville at Virginia

Keys to victory for Saturday's ACC matchup between Virginia and Louisville.

Virginia

Find a remedy for slow starts: In the Cavaliers’ last four games, they’ve been outscored 65-20 in first halves. They fell behind 21-0 at Duke last Saturday, 16-0 at Syracuse the week before and 21-3 last month at Illinois. Disadvantages like those are often difficult to overcome, and first-year Hoos coach Tony Elliott is looking for ways to jumpstart his team at the beginning of games. “It’s almost like these guys got to get behind before they get started,” he said after the loss to Duke a week ago. Veteran linebacker Nick Jackson said the mindset of the Cavaliers has to be better when they exit the locker room and take the field for the first time. If they can get started more quickly, they’ll give themselves a better chance to win.

Get running game going again: There’s a correlation between how competitive UVa has been and how well it has run the football through the first five weeks of the campaign. In victories over in-state opponents Richmond and Old Dominion, the Hoos tallied more than 200 rushing yards in each contest. In a 22-20 setback at Syracuse, UVa rushed for 149 yards with the majority of the production coming during a second-half rally. But in blowout losses at Illinois and at Duke, the Cavaliers failed to surpass the 100-yard rushing mark. They need to get the ground game going again to beat Louisville, and starting running back Perris Jones is who the Cavaliers should try with. He’s averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

Avoid blunders on special teams: Since arriving in Charlottesville, Elliott has emphasized the importance of special teams, devoting plenty of practice time to the third phase. It’s not like the Cavaliers have overlooked their special teams, so what’s confusing is how up and down those units are this season, and last week, UVa had a pair of costly miscues on special teams — a blocked punt and fumbled kickoff return. With the slim margin of error each Saturday for the Hoos, they cannot afford to give away turnovers or game-shifting momentum on special teams. Elliott and coordinator Keith Gaither must help their players tighten their execution on the punt, punt-return, kickoff, kickoff-return and field-goal teams.

Louisville

Keep Cunningham healthy: Assuming standout quarterback Malik Cunningham is ruled healthy enough to play against Virginia after taking two hard hits a week ago against Boston College, it’s critical for the Cardinals to keep their star signal-caller healthy this go-around. Cunningham is dynamic when he takes off with the ball, but Louisville coach Scott Satterfield has to warn Cunningham to make smart decisions against UVa. The Cavaliers have proven they can put pressure on the quarterback with at least one sack in each game this season and multiple sacks in four of the five they’ve played, so odds are Cunningham will get hit in this one. It’s the task of Louisville’s staff to put him in good situations and keep the QB on the field.

Put pressure on Armstrong: Louisville has done an admirable job of getting to opposing quarterbacks this fall. The Cardinals’ 16 sacks are tied for the most in the Atlantic Coast Conference and their 3.20 sacks per game are tied for the 13th most in the FBS. Virginia has allowed 13 sacks this season, and frankly, Hoos quarterback Brennan Armstrong has struggled under pressure in his senior season. He’s completing only 52% of his throws this fall and last week, he had five passes batted down at the line of scrimmage by Duke defenders. The Cardinals have to sense if they can win the battle up front that they’ll get to Armstrong and disrupt UVa’s offense. Louisville’s YaYa Diaby tops the team with 4.5 sacks and Ashton Gillotte has three sacks.

Don’t allow the big play: If there’s anything for the Cavaliers to take from Boston College’s offensive success against Louisville and try to replicate it against the Cardinals on Saturday, it’s to get big-play speed in favorable matchups and space. Eagles receiver Zay Flowers tallied touchdown catches of 57 yards and 69 yards. UVa has one-play touchdown threats, too, like wide receivers Keytaon Thompson, Dontayvion Wicks and Lavel Davis Jr. The Cardinals’ secondary needs to do a better job this of defending in those scenarios. Additionally, Louisville has yielded two 40-yard or longer rushing TDs this season. Those plays need to be avoided in order to not make this contest easier for the mistake-prone UVa offense.