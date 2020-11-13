Keys to victory: Louisville at Virginia

Bennett Conlin's keys to victory for Saturday's matchup between Virginia and Louisville.

Virginia

Maintain offensive momentum: Virginia’s offense feels confident with Brennan Armstrong starting at quarterback. Despite battling a knee injury entering this week, Armstrong expects to play. After scoring 44 points against North Carolina, Virginia wants to build off that showing. Louisville’s defense makes it easy to score, allowing at least 40 points to Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and Miami.

Consistently stop the run: Louisville running back Javian Hawkins leads the ACC with 117.4 rushing yards per game. The tailback is a big play waiting to happen. UVa’s defense, on the other hand, ranks fourth in the ACC in rushing yards allowed per game. The Wahoos need to consistently stop Hawkins, who can quickly break off chunk gains at any moment.