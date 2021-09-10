Keys to victory: Illinois at Virginia

Keys to victory for Saturday morning's matchup between Illinois and Virginia.

Virginia

» Start fast: UVa is the better team, and the Cavaliers are playing at home. It’s a game Virginia should win, but it’s also an 11 a.m. start time. UVa was slow to start in last season’s one early afternoon kickoff, trailing N.C. State 14-0 after a quarter. If Virginia plays anywhere close to its best, the Cavaliers should win. A loss comes into play if the team has a sluggish start for the morning game.

» Test the secondary: Brennan Armstrong threw for 339 yards against William & Mary, including a 65-yard touchdown pass to Demick Starling. Illinois allowed 280 passing yards to UTSA, and the Fighting Illini are yet to record an interception in two games. Virginia has an advantage offensively, and the Cavaliers should aim to test Illinois’ secondary with speedy players such as Keytaon Thompson, Dontayvion Wicks and Ra’Shaun Henry.