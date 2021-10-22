 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Keys to victory: Georgia Tech at Virginia
0 comments

Keys to victory: Georgia Tech at Virginia

Duke Virginia Football

The Virginia Cavaliers offense celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA football game at Scott Stadium on Saturday October 16, 2021 in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)

 Mike Caudill

Keys to victory for Saturday night's ACC Coastal Division matchup between Virginia and Georgia Tech.

Virginia

Start fast: In home games against Illinois and Duke, the Cavaliers jumped out to double-digit leads in the first half and cruised to blowout victories. If Virginia is able to get ahead early on Saturday night and force Georgia Tech to play catch-up, it could enjoy a similar result. 

Attack on offense: One way the Cavaliers can build an early lead is by attacking Georgia Tech's defense through the air. The Yellow Jackets rarely get interceptions and have struggled against top-tier QBs this season, surrendering 389 yards and four touchdowns to Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett and 306 yards and two TDs to UNC's Sam Howell.

Protect Scott: Virginia has been an exceptional home team recently, going 15-2 at Scott Stadium since 2019. Conversely, Georgia Tech has struggled in its recent trips to Charlottesville. The Yellow Jackets have lost three in a row in Scott Stadium and have not one at UVa since 2013. With a raucous Saturday night atmosphere and bowl eligibility at stake, the Wahoos have plenty of motivation to make it four losses in a row.

Georgia Tech

Be bold: The Yellow Jackets enter Saturday's game as a touchdown underdog. Facing one of the ACC's most dynamic offenses, Georgia Tech will have to score a lot of points to pull off the upset. Settling for field goals instead of touchdowns won't cut it. If the Yellow Jackets want to walk out of Scott Stadium with a win, they will have to take some chances on fourth down and dial up a gadget play or two. 

Thrive in the third quarter: Virginia has struggled early in the second half of games this year. Through seven games, Cavaliers have been outscored 76-61 in the third quarter. Georgia Tech, meanwhile, has outscored opponents 35-17 in third quarters this season. If the game is still close at halftime, that third-quarter trend could bode well for the Yellow Jackets.

Create turnovers: Georgia Tech has only generated three interceptions in six games this season, which ranks last in the ACC. Bucking that trend and snagging a pick or two against Brennan Armstrong and Virginia's pass-heavy offense could go a long way in the Yellow Jackets pulling the upset.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert