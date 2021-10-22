Keys to victory: Georgia Tech at Virginia

Keys to victory for Saturday night's ACC Coastal Division matchup between Virginia and Georgia Tech.

Virginia

Start fast: In home games against Illinois and Duke, the Cavaliers jumped out to double-digit leads in the first half and cruised to blowout victories. If Virginia is able to get ahead early on Saturday night and force Georgia Tech to play catch-up, it could enjoy a similar result.

Attack on offense: One way the Cavaliers can build an early lead is by attacking Georgia Tech's defense through the air. The Yellow Jackets rarely get interceptions and have struggled against top-tier QBs this season, surrendering 389 yards and four touchdowns to Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett and 306 yards and two TDs to UNC's Sam Howell.

Protect Scott: Virginia has been an exceptional home team recently, going 15-2 at Scott Stadium since 2019. Conversely, Georgia Tech has struggled in its recent trips to Charlottesville. The Yellow Jackets have lost three in a row in Scott Stadium and have not one at UVa since 2013. With a raucous Saturday night atmosphere and bowl eligibility at stake, the Wahoos have plenty of motivation to make it four losses in a row.

Georgia Tech