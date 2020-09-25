Keys to victory: Duke at Virginia

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bennett Conlin's keys to victory for Saturday's ACC football matchup between Duke and Virginia.

Virginia

» Build Armstrong’s confidence: Brennan Armstrong doesn’t lack confidence. UVa’s new starting quarterback is a gutsy competitor with elite self-belief, but in his first collegiate start, there’s sure to be some jitters. Duke is down both its starting cornerbacks due to injury. UVa will likely consider starting Armstrong off with a few easy throws to settle him into the game before letting him attack Duke’s depleted defense down the field.

» Tackle consistently: While this key sounds simple and rather obvious, UVa hasn’t played a game since its December loss to Florida in the Orange Bowl. The long layoff coupled with Duke having played twice makes possible rust a major disadvantage for Virginia. The Wahoos need to shake off any jitters and rust early and consistently wrap up to avoid giving a struggling Duke offense any easy chunk plays.