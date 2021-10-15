Keys to victory: Duke at Virginia

Keys to victory for Saturday's ACC Coastal Division matchup between Duke and Virginia.

Virginia

■ Take advantage of Duke’s defense: The Blue Devils sit at the bottom of most major defensive categories. UVa has one of the more explosive offenses in the ACC, racking up more than 500 yards per game. On paper, it’s a phenomenal matchup for the Cavaliers. UVa should flirt with scoring 40 points in this game, assuming the offense executes well.

■ Crowd the box: Duke running back Mataeo Durant is the team’s best offensive player. While UVa has often used defensive looks with five defensive backs this fall, taking one of those guys out for an additional linebacker might be a smart idea this weekend. The Cavaliers' focus should be on slowing Duke’s rushing attack. Blue Devils quarterback Gunnar Holmberg likely isn’t winning a high-scoring shootout against Brennan Armstrong and UVa’s offense.

■ Play a decent third quarter: In ACC play, UVa has been outscored 69-28 in the third quarter. The Cavaliers have been dreadful defensively to open the second half in recent weeks, and they need more consistent play in the third quarter to make a legitimate run at the Coastal Division crown.

Duke