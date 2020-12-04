Keys to victory: Boston College at Virginia

Bennett Conlin's keys to victory for Saturday's ACC matchup between Boston College and Virginia.
Virginia
Win the turnover battle: This key remains the same as last week, even though the matchup with Florida State was canceled. Virginia is a perfect 4-0 when winning the turnover battle and it is 0-4 when losing it. Boston College does well to limit turnovers, especially in the passing game.
Cover Flowers: Zay Flowers is the most dynamic playmaker on the Eagles’ roster. On the season, Flowers has 48 receptions for 712 yards and seven touchdowns. The Cavaliers are without their two starting safeties, giving Flowers a prime opportunity to post impressive numbers. UVa’s senior cornerbacks De’Vante Cross and Nick Grant need to step up Saturday.
Trust Armstrong’s arm: When Brennan Armstrong plays well, UVa usually has a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter. Virginia’s starting quarterback showcased impressive deep ball accuracy against Abilene Christian, and it’s worth taking a few downfield shots to Lavel Davis Jr. and others. Trust that Armstrong won’t turn the ball over on a 50-50 throws.
Boston College
Generate some rushing yardage: The strength of Boston College’s offense is the passing game. Phil Jurkovec is an exceptional quarterback, and he’s played well all year. UVa’s defensive coaches believe play-action passing represents an important strength of BC’s passing attack, which means every effective run play will make play action all that more dangerous.
Make a special teams play: Special teams miscues have plagued UVa in some of its losses. The Cavaliers fumbled a kickoff against Wake Forest, and they allowed a lengthy kickoff return against Clemson. If the Eagles can block a kick, generate a long return or force a fumble, they’ll stand a good chance of pulling the upset.
Finish strong: By all accounts, it’s been a successful first season for BC under head coach Jeff Hafley. A win Saturday against Virginia guarantees the Eagles finish with a winning record, even if they decide to play in a bowl game. It also means Boston College ends the season with a winning conference record for the first time since 2009.
