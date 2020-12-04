Keys to victory: Boston College at Virginia

Bennett Conlin's keys to victory for Saturday's ACC matchup between Boston College and Virginia.

Virginia

Win the turnover battle: This key remains the same as last week, even though the matchup with Florida State was canceled. Virginia is a perfect 4-0 when winning the turnover battle and it is 0-4 when losing it. Boston College does well to limit turnovers, especially in the passing game.

Cover Flowers: Zay Flowers is the most dynamic playmaker on the Eagles’ roster. On the season, Flowers has 48 receptions for 712 yards and seven touchdowns. The Cavaliers are without their two starting safeties, giving Flowers a prime opportunity to post impressive numbers. UVa’s senior cornerbacks De’Vante Cross and Nick Grant need to step up Saturday.

Trust Armstrong’s arm: When Brennan Armstrong plays well, UVa usually has a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter. Virginia’s starting quarterback showcased impressive deep ball accuracy against Abilene Christian, and it’s worth taking a few downfield shots to Lavel Davis Jr. and others. Trust that Armstrong won’t turn the ball over on a 50-50 throws.