Keys to victory: Abilene Christian at Virginia

Bennett Conlin's keys to victory for Saturday's nonconference matchup between Abilene Christian and Virginia.

Virginia

Run the ball: Abilene Christian allowed more than 400 rushing yards to Angelo State the last time it took the field, and the Wildcats don’t have a defensive lineman who weighs more than 270 pounds. There’s no need for UVa to get cute. Saturday may very well mark the first time an individual UVa rusher eclipses 100 yards on the ground this season.

Show up: Virginia enters the game with more experience, depth and talent. As long as the Cavaliers don’t self-destruct, they should score points in bunches and limit an inconsistent Abilene Christian offense. After playing only ACC teams through seven games, the Cavaliers need to keep their mental intensity high this weekend against a less talented foe.