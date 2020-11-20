Keys to victory: Abilene Christian at Virginia

Bennett Conlin's keys to victory for Saturday's nonconference matchup between Abilene Christian and Virginia.
Virginia
Run the ball: Abilene Christian allowed more than 400 rushing yards to Angelo State the last time it took the field, and the Wildcats don’t have a defensive lineman who weighs more than 270 pounds. There’s no need for UVa to get cute. Saturday may very well mark the first time an individual UVa rusher eclipses 100 yards on the ground this season.
Show up: Virginia enters the game with more experience, depth and talent. As long as the Cavaliers don’t self-destruct, they should score points in bunches and limit an inconsistent Abilene Christian offense. After playing only ACC teams through seven games, the Cavaliers need to keep their mental intensity high this weekend against a less talented foe.
Play underclassmen: If the Cavaliers start well and lead by multiple possessions when the second half rolls around, the Wahoos should seek to build confidence in its younger players. Letting some of the talented underclassmen receive game reps, while keeping the upperclassmen healthy seems like the obvious and smart decision should Virginia quickly open up a big lead. It also gives fans a chance to look into UVa’s future.
Abilene Christian
Force turnovers: For Abilene Christian to pull the upset, it needs a lot to go its way. That starts with winning the turnover battle. If the Wildcats can force a few turnovers, it at least gives them a chance to hang around into the second half.
Play to win: Barring a schedule change, this game marks the final contest of Abilene Christian’s fall season. The Wildcats enter the matchup as massive underdogs, and there’s no reason they shouldn’t throw their whole playbook at the Wahoos. Whether it is trick plays, fake punts or unique defensive blitzes, the Wildcats should end their fall season aggressively.
Stop the run: Abilene Christian’s highest scoring output this season is 32 points. If the Wildcats want to win, it won’t be in a shootout. To keep the game close, they need to stop the run. Abilene Christian needs to hold UVa to fewer than 250 rushing yards to have any chance at keeping the game close.
