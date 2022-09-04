Key second-half stops give Virginia defense confidence

Saturday’s season-opening bout left them proud of their pinnacle moments in the contest and hopeful about what’s to come this fall.

For Virginia’s defense, cultivating confidence after last year’s struggles was an important element of the offseason and the preseason as players conformed to new coordinator John Rudzinski’s system. And during the Cavaliers’ 34-17 victory over Richmond, critical short-yardage stops in the second half and a strong response after a turnover furthered their belief.

“It’s an opportunity for us to show them what they’re capable of,” Hoos coach Tony Elliott said afterward, “and what they can be if they play every down like it’s their last.”

Said Rudzinski: “And that’s the nature of defensive football. You’ve just got to love to go on the field in whatever the situation is.”

UVa turned the ball over twice in its first two offensive possessions of the second half. The first resulted in a touchdown for the Spiders, who scored on a third-and-goal with a pass from quarterback Reece Udinski to running back Savon Smith.

But they couldn’t convert the second UVa miscue into points.

With the ball at the Cavaliers’ 37, the Hoos used a combined tackle from linebacker Nick Jackson and defensive end Chico Bennett Jr. on a first-down run before cornerback Fentrell Cypress II broke up a pass on second down to put Richmond in a third-and-8 spot. The Spiders completed a 5-yard throw, but it wasn’t enough for the first down, so they had to settle for a 48-yard field-goal try.

The kick missed, and the Cavaliers were able to keep their 28-17 advantage.

“I tell you what, great learning lessons,” Rudzinski said in regard to how his defense reacted in different ways to the sudden changes.

His unit helped seal the victory, too, when linebacker Josh Ahern delivered consecutive tackles on a third-and-1 and a fourth-and-1 inside UVa territory to halt Richmond’s next series and its momentum. The Cavaliers’ offense scored on the consequent drive to bury the Spiders for good.

“He’s a heck of a player,” Jackson said about Ahern, who earned the starting linebacker job next to Jackson but had to sit out the entire first half because of a targeting penalty he committed in last year’s season finale.

“He’s going to have a special year and just seeing him do this [on Saturday], that was special,” Jackson said. “He came off the bench cold and balled out. I’m excited for him this year.”

There was a noticeable difference about how the Cavaliers defended with and without Ahern as well. He had five tackles and a sack in his 30 minutes of action, but more importantly, influenced their run defense significantly.

In the first half, without having to account for Ahern, Richmond averaged 5.5 yards per rush. But in the second half, the Spiders managed just 4.1 yards per carry while Ahern was on the field. Neither number is great, but the second shows a major stride from the 5.8 yards per rush UVa allowed in 2021.

“It’s something we’re going to have to make sure we’re a lot better at next week,” Rudzinski said about his run defense. “We know we’ll face a great opponent that’ll want to run the ball and so there’s a lot to learn from.”

UVa travels to Illinois this coming Saturday, and the Fighting Illini have the nation’s top rusher in running back Chase Brown. He’s racked up 350 rushing yards and two rushing scores through two games.

Elliott said he’d like to see more from UVa’s revamped defensive line, which includes transfers Jack Camper and Kam Butler, who each started on Saturday. The only member of the defensive front to get to Udinski was defensive tackle Aaron Faumui. He teamed up with safety Darrius Bratton for a sack.

Both Butler and Bennett Jr. registered quarterback hurries, but Jackson said it was difficult to create pressure and take down Udinski because of how quickly he got rid of the ball in UR’s air raid, up-tempo attack.

“You can always throw more bodies at it,” Rudzinski said, “but as far as what you do, you make sure we’re really disciplined in our pass rush and then on the back end, too, making sure you don’t have a bunch of big windows to throw into.”

Jackson, having logged a team-best 14 tackles to go along with a tackle for loss, said it was a positive start overall for the defense.

The group’s approach and level of confidence is continuing to change, too.

“Every time we step on the field,” Jackson said, “it’s a mindset of we’ve got to stop the run, we’ve got to stop the pass and we’ve got to stop points. Anytime they have the ball, we don’t want them to score. That’s the mindset.”