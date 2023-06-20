After Lars Tiffany landed his first Division I head coaching job at Stony Brook in August of 2004, the first assistant coach he hired for his staff was Kevin Cassese, who was not far removed from completing a distinguished playing career at Duke.

"His principles and determination to be a great player, coach and man make him a perfect fit for our staff," Tiffany said back in 2004 after hiring Cassese.

Nineteen years later, Tiffany and Cassese and joining forces again, this time at Virginia.

On Tuesday, Tiffany announced that he has hired Cassese to be the Cavaliers' associate head coach and offensive coordinator. He replaces Sean Kirwan, who departed UVa earlier this month to become the head coach at Dartmouth.

Cassese has spent the past 16 seasons as the head coach at Lehigh, where he became the school’s all-time winningest coach and guided the Mountain Hawks to three Patriot League championships.

"Kevin Cassese is an innovator and expert technician on the lacrosse field. He is a great leader of both his men and family,” Tiffany said in a release announcing Cassese's hire. “The time I have shared with Kevin, starting in 2004 at Stony Brook and progressing over the past two decades with countless recruiting events, phone conversations, professional development sessions, family gatherings, et cetera, has cemented for me that there is none better than Kevin for grasping the critical aspects of this human endeavor called coaching.

"Kevin is masterful with forging the strongest of bonds that endure. I am thrilled Kevin will be joining Kip (Turner), Logan (Greco) and myself in Charlottesville. His impact will be felt quickly and continuously.”

Tiffany and Cassese were together at Stony Brook for just one season, but under their guidance, the Seawolves had the nation’s top extra man offense, posting a 45.7% efficiency rate, and finished with a 10-6 record.

After the 2005 season, Cassese departed Stony Brook to become an assistant coach at Duke, his alma mater, but the strong bond he built with Tiffany has lasted.

"Lars gave me my first job as a Division I lacrosse coach when he was a first-year head coach at Stony Brook University in 2004-05," Cassese said. "For 20 years, he has been a mentor, confidant and great friend. Lars is the best in the business, and it is exciting to be reunited with him in this capacity. He has built a tremendous culture within the UVa program."

Cassese was an assistant coach at Duke from 2005-07 before landing the head coaching job at Lehigh. During his time with the Mountain Hawks, Cassese amassed 136 victories and 56.7 win percentage, both program bests.

He led Lehigh to Patriot League regular-season and tournament titles in 2012, 2013 and 2021. Cassese coached 21 Lehigh players that achieved USILA All-America status, including 2021 first-team faceoff specialist Mike Sisselberger, who set the NCAA Division I single season faceoff win percentage record (79.5).

This past season, Lehigh finished with a 10-5 record, including a 6-2 mark in Patriot League games.

Cassese will serve as the offensive coordinator for a UVa attack that led the nation in scoring offense this past season (17.24 goals per game). The Cavaliers will have plenty of firepower returning next season — led three-time All-American attackman Connor Shellenberger — as they pursue a national championship.

"The quality of men I will work with is second to none," Cassese said. "Culture, character, and a championship tradition are all synonymous with UVa lacrosse and I cannot wait to contribute to that championship tradition."